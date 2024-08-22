Dead by Daylight announces collab with drag icons The Boulet Brothers

Horror-themed drag duo The Boulet Brothers have announced a collaboration with hit video game Dead by Daylight.

The Queens of Darkness, who host the popular show, The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, announced on Tuesday (20 August) that they would be featured in the multi-player horror video game.

“Surprise, uglies,” the game’s official Twitter/X page boasted. “Dead by Daylight is partnering up with horror icons The Boulet Brothers.“

The game will reportedly feature an outfit charm and a new outfit.

“On top of that, [Dead By Daylight] will be featured in an upcoming episode of The Boulet Brothers Dragula, coming this fall. Stay tuned,” the announcement went on to reveal.

The duo said they “couldn’t be more excited”, adding: “See you in the fog.”

The Boulet Brothers are set to serve up more shocks. (Getty)

Dragula is renowned for its horror take on drag reality game shows, featuring queens from across the spectrum. Possibly their most famous segment is the “extermination challenges” where contestants face physically and psychologically tests which push them to “face their fears.”

Contestants have been buried alive in a coffin, pierced with needles, jumped out of planes and been tattooed.

The show is revered for its representation of less-traditionally-normative drag, and was the first US programme to feature a drag king who was assigned female at birth.

Several spin-offs have been released, including Dragula: Titans, which featured returning winners daring to face their fears one more time.

Speaking to PinkNews in 2022, The Boulet Brothers said: “We’ve always gone by what our inner voice says, and that has worked very well for us and that’s what we continue to do through Dragula: Titans.

“It comes from a very real place. Dragula is an extension of our drag, it’s an expression of our experiences, and the things we love and hate about existing as a queer person in the world.”

