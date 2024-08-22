Trans star Jamie Clayton voices role in new Twilight of the Gods trailer

The new trailer for Zack Snyder’s Twilight of the Gods is here, and it features trans Hellraiser and The L Word star Jamie Clayton in a leading role.

The eight-part animated show will take fans into a Nordic world of “great battles, great deeds and great despair”, according to the official synopsis. But for all its blood and guts, there will also be a heartfelt love story at its core.

After mortal king Leif’s life is saved by the fearsome Sigrid, the pair fall in love. But their wedding night is wrecked by a reign of terror from the god of the sky, Thor. The couple then set out to avenge the slaughter.

“This heroic story of love, loss and revenge, is a journey to hell and beyond, across fantastical lands, battlefields fierce and bloody, and wars waged against gods and demons,” the synopsis continues.

In addition to leading characters of Norse mythology Thor, Sigrid and Leif, there is Sense8 star Clayton, playing an original character called The Seid-Kona.

Little is known about role but fans have worked out that the Old Nordic name translates roughly to “witch lady”.

The new trailer, released on Wednesday (21 August), teases sex, dragons and lots of blood in the R-rated series.

Watch a brand-new preview of Zack Snyder's upcoming animated series Twilight of the Gods in all its bloody glory. Just… maybe not at your desk… pic.twitter.com/0rOIMprQ5P — Netflix (@netflix) August 21, 2024

“We get to kill a f**king dragon,” says one character, potentially Clayton’s, hinting at just one of many deaths to come.

Hype for the series hit fever pitch as soon as fans learned that it was being written and produced by Snyder, best-known for his work on Dawn of the Dead, 300, Wonder Woman, Watchmen, and Superman films.

Social media users have already dubbed it a “masterpiece”, with several fans declaring that “Snyder doesn’t miss”.

The series is due to drop on Netflix on 19 September.

