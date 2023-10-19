Sense8 star Brian J Smith has confirmed that he is in a relationship with fellow actor, Matt Consalvo, who he describes as the ‘love of his life’.

Smith, who played grieving police cop Will Gorski in the hit queer sci-fi drama Sense8 from 2015 to 2018, confirmed the news in a post on Instagram stories earlier this week (16 October).

Sharing a photo of himself in a hospital bed wearing a surgical gown and disposable hospital cap, the 41-year-old revealed that he was having surgery on his knee, and that Adam & the Water actor Consalvo had been helping him through it.

“Surgery day! Couldn’t have done it without the love of my life,” Smith wrote, tagging Consalvo.

A photo shared by Brian J Smith fansite brianjsmithbrasil shows Smith in the hospital bed with his knee bandaged and strapped. A second photo shows the pair together, with Consalvo’s arm around Smith’s shoulder.

While Sense 8 fans were devastated to see their adored TV drama wrapped up and taken off air in 2018, they were filled with pride when Smith came out publicly as gay in an interview in 2019.

At the time, the performer expressed his fears of growing up gay in the Republican state of Texas, saying: “At school I really couldn’t fit in anywhere. I wasn’t a jock or a nerd. Forget about any [LGBT+] union or groups. There was absolutely nothing.

“I was completely alone. I heard all the names: P***y, f****t… I could never be who I was,” he added.

“I was constantly having to check myself and make sure I wasn’t looking at someone too long or making someone feel uncomfortable… I had to be very, very careful about telling people the truth about myself.”

Fans have once again headed to social media to share their well wishes for Smith and Consalvo, with one writing: “Speedy recovery wishes and congrats on the new relationship, so beautiful together! Love is love!”

Brian J Smith and Matt Consalvo are one of numerous sweet queer couples that have formed in 2023.

In March, You and Down Low actor Lukas Gage confirmed that he is queer and married to celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, while in August, The Bachelor Australia star Brooke Cleal revealed that she is in a happy and fulfilling same-sex relationship.