Lea Michele welcomes second child with husband Zandy Reich

Congratulations are in order! Lea Michele has welcomed her second baby with her husband Zandy Reich, and revealed their child’s name.

The Glee actress took to Instagram on 25 August to announce the birth of their baby daughter, writing: “Our hearts are so full. Emery Sol Reich.”

The Funny Girl performer shared a sweet photo of her, her four-year-old son Ever Leo Reich and her husband holding the newborn baby’s legs and feet.

In May, whilst celebrating Mother’s Day, the star shared the sex of her baby on the social media platform. She wrote at the time: “The most beautiful Mother’s Day together, holding my son who made me a mama… and carrying my daughter.”

The Spring Awakening actress — who is the subject of a bizarre celebrity conspiracy theory — spoke out about experiencing multiple pregnancy losses when she was trying for her second child.

She said on Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt’s podcast BDA Baby that she had “two back-to-back very early failed pregnancies”. She added that she had “never had a miscarriage before”.

Michele said: “The first one, I was like, ‘That was weird.’ When it happened again right away, I was like, ‘Wait a second. Something is wrong.'”

The actress said trying to conceive was “super challenging” and “very painful”, and doctors eventually discovered that she had endometriosis. The condition sees tissue similar to the uterus lining growing in other places in the body, like the ovaries and fallopian tubes, as per NHS UK.

Symptoms can include pelvic pain, period pain which stops you from your normal activities, pain during or after sex, pain when urinating or defecating, feeling nauseous, constipated, diarrhoea or blood in urine or faeces, and difficulty getting pregnant. It can also cause heavy periods.

Michele and Reich were first linked romantically in July 2017, as per E News. Almost one year later, the pair announced their engagement on social media. Taking to social media on April 2018, Michele shared a photo of her ring and wrote, “Yes.”

They eventually married in March 2019 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Napa, California. The couple went on to welcome their first child Ever on 20 August 2020.