A new trailer for trans cartel film Emilia Pérez has given fans another look at Selena Gomez living her badass fantasy.

Set to a haunting chant, the musical’s teaser trailer shows Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez and of course, lead Karla Sofía Gascón fight for their lives on the run from a vicious cartel, intent on hunting down Gascón’s titular character – who is fleeing in order to live her truth.

Gomez is set to play Jessi Del Monte, a family member of Gascón’s pre-transition Juan Del Monté, and fans have caught a first glimpse of her in action.

“Half him, half her, half father, half aunt, half rich, half poor, half kingpin, half queen, half here, half there, half dead, half alive, half inside, half out. Everything. Nothing,” the trailer’s creepy soundtrack sings.

Dance routines, gunfire, and heightened emotions are also teased, as well as Saldana’s lawyer Rita Castro, who is tasked with escorting Emilia Pérez to safety, making some tough decisions.

The official plot synopsis of the film reads: “Emilia Perez follows the story of an overqualified and undervalued lawyer at a large firm that is more interested in getting criminals off the hook than bringing them to justice.

“One day, she is given an unexpected way out, when [a] cartel leader hires her to help [her] withdraw from [her] business and realise a plan [she] has been secretly preparing for years: to become the woman [she] has always dreamt of being.”

The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May, where critics hailed it as a “masterpiece”. It currently holds an 88 per cent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Emilia Perez opens in France on Wednesday (21 August), and US cinemas in the autumn. UK viewers can watch it on Netflix from 13 November.

