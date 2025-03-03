Trans actress Karla Sofía Gascón was at the Oscars last night (2 March), without her wife, Marisa Gutiérrez, after making headlines in recent weeks and facing criticism for offensive tweets.

The star of Emilia Pérez was nominated for best actress at the Oscars but lost out to Anora star Mikey Madison.

Despite issuing an apology for the posts, Gascón was not seen on the red carpet ahead of the awards and was the subject of a joke by host Conan O’Brien, who said: “If you are going to tweet about the Oscars, remember: my name is Jimmy Kimmel.”

She appeared to attend alone despite being married to Marisa Gutiérrez for several years.

How long have Karla Sofía Gascón and Marisa Gutiérrez been married?

Gascón has known Marissa Gutiérrez for more than 30 years after meeting in a nightclub in Spain when they were both teenagers.

Gascón was 19 while Gutiérrez was 18. It’s not publicly known when they tied the knot.

Do they have children?

The couple have one daughter, Victoria Gutiérrez, who was born in 2011.

The actress’ wife and daughter have attended industry events with her in the past but might have avoided this year’s Oscars because of the controversy.

Gascón apparently almost missed the birth of her daughter because she was filming in Mexico, with production wanting her to stay on set instead of returning home.

Speaking to the A Solas Con podcast, Gascón said: “I arrived [in Spain] on December 17, kissed [Marissa’s] belly, and said, ‘You can be born now’, and [Victoria] was born that night.”

The couple are raising their daughter “like a person” rather than as a “boy or a girl”, she told Infobae Mexico.

“We treat her like a human being, not even as something of our own. We always saw her as a human being [who] we were going to help be self-sufficient in this world.”

Gascón deactivated her X/Twitter account in January, in the wake of threats that followed the old tweets coming to light.

Was Gascón’s wife supportive of her decision to transition?

Gascón made the decision to pursue gender-affirming care in her mid-forties with the support of her family.

Now 52, she previously told The New York Times: “We’ve obviously shared a big chunk of our lives together but I’ve never deceived her about who I was.”

It was not her family, but her career, she worried after deciding to transition.

