A Fox News anchor was called out by his co-hosts after saying US generals will “have their way” with Democrat Kamala Harris if she becomes president.

During a segment of the daily show The Five, Jesse Watters claimed that no one knows where Harris stands on foreign policy.

“We don’t know who she is, we don’t know what she believes. She’s going to get paralysed in the situation room while the generals have their way with her,” he said, to the obvious discomfort of his co-hosts.

Jeanine Pirro, a former judge, said “Jesse” in a warning tone, adding: “I don’t like that. Take that back”.

In response, Watters claimed he did not mean the comment “in a sexual way”, insisting: “Have their way with her, control her…”

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines the idiom as meaning “to do exactly what one wants to do to or with (something or someone)” and most specifically “to have sex with (someone, and especially someone over whom one has control, influence)”.

And, despite Watters’ pleas, some critics remain unconvinced by his clarification.

Activist and author Amy Siskind wrote on X/Twitter: “Jesse Waters should be fired. Even the two women on this panel were appalled.

Another said: “The fact that even Jeanine Pirro immediately said, ‘I don’t like that’, tells you he went too far.”

Others branded Watters a “male chauvinist”, questioned if he has a filter and said his mother should give him a stern talking to.

Last year, during Watters first show in Tucker Carlson’s former slot – after the controversial host left Fox News in April – he took a call from his mother who called out his right-wing politics and urged him to “take less interest” in other people’s bodies.

Anne Watters said: “Do not tumble into any conspiracy rabbit holes. We do not want to lose you and we want no lawsuits. Use your voice responsibly to promote conversation that maintains a narrative thread… there really has been enough Biden-bashing.”

