Fox News host Jesse Watters has been schooled by his mother live on air, with her urging him not to “tumble into any conspiracy rabbit holes” in his new role with the right-wing broadcaster.

During his first show in Tucker Carlson’s former slot, after the controversial host left Fox News in April, Watters took a call from his mother, who asked him to be “kind and respectful” on air, and to “take less interest” in other people’s bodies.

Carlson was well-known for ranting about trans people, giving air time to hard-line right-wng groups, including Gays Against Groomers, and blaming California wildfires on “woke culture”.

Seemingly in a dig at the former host, Watters’ mother, Anne, said on the show on Monday (17 July): “Do not tumble into any conspiracy rabbit holes. We do not want to lose you and we want no lawsuits.

“Use your voice responsibly to promote conversation that maintains a narrative thread… there really has been enough Biden-bashing. Perhaps you could suggest that your people take less interest, for example, in other people’s bodies.”

Anne, a child psychologist with a more progressive political stance than many Fox News viewers, also urged her son to “seek solutions versus fanning the flames”.

Our first 8pm show is in the books, so how did we do? My mom calls in with some advice. pic.twitter.com/w8psRW1Whm — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) July 18, 2023

She also mentioned Donald Trump, describing him as Watters’ “Bedminster friend”, in reference to the former president’s golf club, and suggested he returns to a career in television instead of running for re-election.

“Everyone in his audience could wear a red hat, and I’m sure his ratings would soar – although never as high, my darling, as yours on Jesse Watters Primetime.”

After leaving Fox News, Carlson announced plans to revive his show on Twitter, claiming that the social media platform was “not a partisan” site… the only one” that allowed free speech, and “has long-served as the place where our national conversation incubates and develops”.