Towa Bird says she’s ‘obsessed’ with girlfriend Reneé Rap

Singer Towa Bird has reflected on her relationship with fellow music star and Mean Girls actress Reneé Rapp, declaring that she is “obsessed”.

Last year, Bird experienced a series of very fortunate events. In April, she released her debut single “Wild Heart”, before managing to bag a slot opening for, and playing guitar with, Rapp during her Snow Hard Feelings tour.

Few industry newcomers can say, after going on tour with a music superstar, they ended up in a relationship with them. But that’s exactly what happened to Bird, and the pair appeared to hard-launch their relationship at the Oscars in March this year, appearing arm-in-arm on the red carpet.

Bird continued to support the “Not My Fault” singer at live gigs before appearing on stage with her at the Coachella festival in the US in April. Rapp told the crowd to give Bird a round of applause, before giving her a thank you of her own – an on-stage kiss.

Towa Bird (L) joined Reneé Rapp on stage at Coachella. (Getty)

And now, Bird has confirmed in an interview with Nylon that they are very much together, admitting: “I’m obsessed with her.” She described their time on tour together as one big, queer party.

“It was really lovely that she shared her stage with me. That was a f*cking rock star tour. We were just partying after every show. It’s so unsustainable, it’s terrible form from everyone, but it was so much fun.”

Although it’s been little more than a year since her first single, and her debut album American Hero was only released in June, her relationship with Rapp has accelerated Bird’s fame.

The two singers are very much an item. (Getty)

“Everyone [wanting to know] about my business, I understand. We’re living in what feels like the first couple of years where there are actually lesbians, queer women, who are out and on the radio [at the same time],” Bird said.

“I understand why people are wanting to bite. When you’re doing the first of something, people are curious… I would want to know too.”

Bird and Rapp’s relationship began shortly after the “Snow Angel” singer nonchalantly came out as a lesbian on Saturday Night Live in January, having previously described herself as bisexual.

The couple are still on tour together, with Bird joining Rapp on stage at her recent, doomed set at the Reading Festival in the UK. The gig was cut short after just four songs, with the star and her band being soaked by rain that had gathered on the stage roof the previous day during Storm Lilian.

Who is Towa Bird?

Bird made her music debut in April 2023 with single “Wild Heart”, aged 24, having studied at Goldsmiths, University of London, for two years before dropping out.

She was born in Hong Kong but grew up in the UK and Thailand. She discovered both her musical aspirations and her queer identity as a pre-teen, after learning to play the electric guitar at the age of 12.

“When I was 12, I wrote in my journal: ‘I am gay’, or ‘I’m not straight’, or something. I came out to my best friend at 13,” she has said. “I’m also Filipino, and we’re deeply religious as a culture. That means coming out was a conversation. It wasn’t as easy as some of my friends, and that’s OK.”

