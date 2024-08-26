“Snow Angel” singer and Regina George reincarnate Reneé Rapp has issued a short and not-so-sweet response to her set being cut short at Reading Festival yesterday (25 August).

The 24-year-old sapphic superstar arrived on the main stage yesterday afternoon, but before her set had even begun it was plagued with a string of technical and weather-related difficulties.

Rapp’s performance was forced to an end after just four songs, with the musician hopping onto Instagram to ask her three million followers one simple question: “Girl, what the f**k was that?”

She shared the scathing analysis alongside a photo of herself looking away from the camera and holding her middle fingers to the lens.

The “I Hate Boston” singer followed up with a brief video clip of her and her band, including her girlfriend musician Towa Bird, flipping their middle fingers.

“Suck my d**k,” she screamed through a sardonic smile.

Issues with Reneé Rapp’s Reading Festival set began after she first came on stage and launched into her 2023 single “Talk Too Much”. She was forced to start over due to a problem with her microphone, ironically preventing her from talking at all.

She briefly disappeared from the stage before returning to loud crowd applause, and managed to laugh off the incident.

Yet the problems didn’t end there as three songs in, during a performance of her Everything To Everyone track “Bruises”, water that had gathered on the stage roof the previous day during Storm Lilian cascaded down onto where Rapp was performing.

Videos shared on social media show the moment the water poured like a waterfall onto the stage, covering Rapp and her band’s equipment.

“Oh, you b****es in the UK,” she joked before walking off stage once again.

She arrived on stage for a third time, promising her fans that she wanted to give them “a good show” but warned that she and her band were “drenched” and their equipment was “f**ked”.

THIS SHOW IS CURSED SHES JUST GONEE OFF STAGE CUS RAIN WATER FLEW OFF THE ROOF ONTO THE STAGE. pic.twitter.com/R3BxmiYhz3 — rachel HELD BILLIES HAND🦋 (@ifitriedtoleave) August 25, 2024

Reneé Rapp reacts to her Reading Festival perfomance being cut short due to technical difficulties from rain. pic.twitter.com/5VOosJO5VV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 26, 2024

“So, if it’s OK, we’re gonna restart with “Not My Fault”, and if I slip and fall, it’s not my insurance. I’m not paying for that s**t,” she said.

However, during her performance of the Megan Thee Stallion-assisted Mean Girls soundtrack single, wind pushed a second downpour of water off the stage roof.

“Nope, not today, not today,” she said, as audience members were heard raging over the weather conditions.

“How are you guys? Personally, I feel amazing. All of our equipment is definitely in good condition,” she quipped sarcastically.

Then, in a reference to ITV’s Love Island and with a British accent in tow, she joked: “I need to pull somebody to the side for a quick chat. I need to have a chat about this. It’s f**king ridiculous.”

Shortly after, she left the stage and her band’s equipment was taken away, and fans became aware that the singer would not be returning.

Over on her Instagram, Rapp received a wave of support from attendees who promised her she was right: the cancellation was certainly not her fault.

Reneé Rapp’s stage blunder was one of a stream of issues that saw Reading and Leeds festival descend into chaos this weekend, with headliner Lana Del Rey having her microphone cut off before her show had ended, blistering winds sending campers’ tents flying, and two stages having to be closed due to Storm Lilian.

