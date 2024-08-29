Anastacia on tour surprises, LGBTQ+ fans and being part of the ‘strong b*tches community’

Anastacia is heading out on a European tour in 2025 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her iconic debut album.

The pop star will perform the hits, fan-favourites and deep cuts from 2000’s Not That Kind.

The tour consists of 36 dates (so far) with the singer adding an extra night at The Palladium in London due to demand for tickets.

Following its release, the LP became a hit across Europe, reaching the top five in the likes of the UK, Ireland, Germany, Italy and Austria to name a few.

It features singles including the iconic “I’m Outta Love”, the title track and “Cowboys & Kisses” and went on to sell more than five million copies worldwide.

Now, the singer will tour the album for the first time ever, 25 years later, which kicks off on 12 March in Barcelona and head to the likes of Rome, Vienna, Prague, Berlin, Paris, Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester and more.

You may like to watch

PinkNews: Are you looking forward to the Not That Kind 25th anniversary tour?

Anastacia: I’m really excited. The name of the tour just happened to rattle off my mouth and I thought “you know what, that’s so perfect” because Not That Kind never got a tour, even Freak of Nature never got a tour.

So I really feel like it’s letting that little girl have a chance to be like: “maybe it’s 25 years later – but we’re celebrating!”.

How does it feel to be touring your debut album all these years later?

It’s lovely and it’s wonderful to feel that my music is kind of nostalgic these days, and it’s a safe place for people, where they’re like, “Oh my god I need to go, I’ve never seen her or I’ve seen her five times and I need to go back”, whatever it is.

Did you imagine you’d be celebrating the album 25 years after its release?

I actually didn’t even know what was protocol, because when I started I was unaware of the music industry and how it ran. I was just desperately looking for someone to record a demo, let alone get to a record label that big and get played all over the world.

So none of it was normal, we just went straight into the second album. I never researched what was supposed to happen, so by the third album I knew it should’ve been better and we did do the tour.

I’m grateful that each and every time then I’ve been able to properly give a tour to an album coming out and give a highlight to it.

You’re taking the tour across Europe with 36 dates planned and you’ve recently added a second how at the Palladium…

I’m so grateful, these days you never know what’s going to happen, and I’m just glad that, so far, people want to see this girl!

What can fans expect from the tour?

The 2025 – and maybe 2026 – celebration tour is going to be really exciting, because I’m going to do things I didn’t do before and it’ll definitely be the hits… and more.

I’m going to take a hit song and throw in B-sides that musically go together and make it a moshpit of one song.

You know like: “Yo trippin’ there ain’t nothing wrong… I’m not that kind” and have a good time trying to flow them in.

Fans that have supported me for so long will know the difference between this show and the shows before.

Can we expect to hear any fan-favourite deep cuts?

Because this is the 25th anniversary tour there will be songs that I’ve never played for the real OG fans that might have listened to the album from the beginning to the end instead of skipping it.

It’s nice to know that there are songs that are in my fans’ DNA that never would’ve been something that I’d sing on stage because you’re limited with the setlist.

I always think of my fans when I’m putting on a tour, I’m here to say “let’s just forget what’s happening right now and let’s take a moment to praise music and praise love”.

Can we also expect the usual crowd pleasers?

No matter what you’ll always get “I’m Outta Love”, “Left Outside Alone”, “Paid My Dues”, “One Day In Your Life”, “Sick and Tired”, “Not That Kind” and these always get the bigger reaction.

So you’ll get a variety and then some others that are from albums of recent, like “Stupid Little Things” and “Staring at the Sun”.

It doesn’t have to get spun and streamed – whatever they’re calling it – I like to play live. I do new stuff so I can enjoy going on stage and playing something new with something old.

Anastacia loves ‘being part of the strong bitches community’. (Marcel Brell)

Last summer you performed at the Drag Queen Gala in Gran Canaria, how was that?

Oh my goodness, I never knew how extremely amazing it was. I was like “Oh my god, my show is s**t, and they are serving!”.

Have you ever seen a drag queen perform one of your songs?

Many many times! I’ll always retweet or repost and I’m always very grateful so whenever I come across it I’m like “Put it on my stories!”.

It’s always an honour.

You also have a dedicated LGBTQ+ audience, what’s that relationship like for you?

I love being part of the strong bitches community, we’ve got the Cher, and the Madonna and women that make you feel like they’re talking a language within the gay community, which is constantly being put down and ostracised.

It’s kind of like: Where is that shining light? Well, f**k it, it’s right here!

The community can also tell when an artist is being genuine.

They knew who I was before they asked me anything. I think the gay community just immediately accepted me, whether they knew where I stood or not they were like “Oh she’s serving the right language”.

It also helps to have an iconic motif, like your tinted glasses…

It might have been – but I was blind as a bat honey, and I hated contacts. It became a big discussion when it came to TV or shoots, I was asked “can you take off your glasses?”.

So I’d be like “I’m going to tell you how weird it feels – you take off your clothes and I’ll take off my glasses, I literally can’t see you”.

Thank god it became something they accepted as “this is who you are”.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Anastacia’s Not That Kind 25th anniversary tour dates

12-13 March – Barcelona, Paral-lel 62 – tickets

15 March – Madrid, Palacio de Congregos de IFEMA – tickets

16 March – Vigo, Mar de Vigo Auditorium – tickets

19 March – Turin, OGR Officine – tickets

20 March – Dübendorf, Samsung Hall Zurich – tickets

22 March – Rome, Teatro Conciliazione – tickets

24 March – Milan, Teatro Arcimboldi – tickets

25 March – Padova, Gran Teatro Giox – tickets

27 March – Vienna, Wiener Stadthalle F – tickets

28 March – Prague, O2 Universum – tickets

30 March – Warsaw, Klub Stodoła – tickets

31 March – Berlin, Tempodrom – tickets

2 April – Leipzig, Haus Auensee – tickets

3 April – Düsseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle – tickets

5 April – Hanover, Hannover Congress Centrum – tickets

6 April – Hamburg, CCH Congress Center – tickets

7 April – Tilburg, 013 Poppodium – tickets

9 April – Nuremberg, Meistersingerhalle – tickets

10 April – Frankfurt, Alte Oper – tickets

13 April – Paris, La Cigalle – tickets

14 April – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique – tickets

16 April – Portsmouth, Guildhall – tickets

17 April – Bath, The Forum – tickets

19 April – Swansea Arena – tickets

22 April – Dublin, 3Olympia – tickets

23 April – Belfast, Ulster Hall – tickets

25 April – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall – tickets

27 April – Oxford, New Theatre – tickets

28 April – Birmingham, Symphony Hall – tickets

30 April – Manchester, O2 Apollo – tickets

1 May – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall – tickets

3 May – Newcastle, O2 City Hall – tickets

4 May – York, Barbican – tickets

6 May – London, The Palladium – tickets

7 May – London, The Palladium – tickets

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.