Anastacia announces 'Not That Kind' 25th anniversary tour dates.

Anastacia has announced details of a headline UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will embark on the Not That Kind Tour in 2025, which will see her celebrate 25 years since her debut album.

Fans can get their hands on Anastacia tickets from 10am local time on 5 July via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Announcing the tour, she told fans: “Get ready for an unforgettable experience as we hit the road to celebrate 25 years of music, memories, and magic.”

The tour will kick off on 12 March in Barcelona and head to the likes of Rome, Vienna, Prague, Berlin, Paris and Hamburg, finishing up in Brussels.

The UK and Ireland leg of the tour will begin on 16 April in Portsmouth and head to the likes of Bath, Swansea, Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow and Oxford.

She will also headline shows in Manchester, Nottingham, Newcastle and York before finishing up the run with a date at the London Palladium on 6 May.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from her breakthrough debut album, Not That Kind, including “I’m Outta Love”, “Made for Lovin’ You” and the title track.

Released back in 2000, the album became a success across Europe and Australia, reaching number two on the UK Albums Chart and selling more than five million copies worldwide.

Fans can also expect to hear other tracks from her back catalogue during her set, including hit singles “Left Outside Alone” and “Sick and Tired”.

Ahead of Anastacia tickets going on sale for her upcoming tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How to get Anastacia tickets for her UK tour?

They go on general sale at 10am on 5 July via Ticketmaster.

An O2 Priority sale takes place from 10am on 3 July. This is available to customers with the O2 app. To access the presale download or head to the app and select your preferred tour dates to secure tickets.

For details on tickets for the European shows on the tour, you can check the listings below.