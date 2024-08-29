CCTV released after alleged sexual assault on man, 21, in Manchester

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have released footage of a man they want to speak to following an alleged sexual assault on a man who’d been on a night in Manchester’s gay village.

GMP released the CCTV image on Wednesday (28 August). The victim, 21, is believed to have met a man in Manchester’s gay village at around 1.30am on 14 July.

The victim later ‘blacked out’ and woke up in his hotel room the next morning. Greater Manchester Police said CCTV shows the victim being ‘escorted’ to the hotel room by an unknown male.

The unidentified man is pictured wearing dark trousers, a pink hoodie and a grey-and-black puffer North Face jacket. He has dark hair.

Police want to speak to this man. (Greater Manchester Police)

Anyone who recognises the man is urged to contact Longsight CID on 0161 856 4259 and quote the log number 855 of 14/07/2024.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online via crimestoppers-uk.org.

Rape Crisis England and Wales works towards the elimination of sexual violence. If you’ve been affected by the issues raised in this story, you can access more information on their website or by calling the National Rape Crisis Helpline on 0808 802 9999. Rape Crisis Scotland’s helpline number is 08088 01 03 02.

Readers in the US are encouraged to contact RAINN, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800-656-4673.