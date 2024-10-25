Good Omens’ finale plans have been confirmed in the wake of Neil Gaiman’s exit from the project following sexual assault allegations.

The Amazon fantasy series, adapted from Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s novel of the same name, is set to end with one 90-minute episode instead of a full third season.

The finale will see David Tennant (who plays bad boy demon Crowley), and Micheal Sheen (who plays fussy angel Aziraphale) return. LGBTQ+ fans were delighted when Aziraphale and Crowley finally kissed each other at the end of season two of Good Omens after Crowley revealed his romantic feelings for Aziraphale.

The 90-minute finale, although not the full series many wanted, will offer closure and wrap up this storyline.

The shooting will begin in early 2025 in Scotland after pre-production was halted due to the allegations.

David Tennant as Crowley (L) and Michael Sheen as Aziraphale (R) in Good Omens season two. (Mark Mainz/Prime Video)

Gaiman won’t be working on the production and his production company, Blank Corporation, has also jumped ship. A new writer is expected to finish the work, as reported by Deadline.

In July, The Sandman creator Gaiman, who wrote The Sandman comic book series between 1989 and 1996, denied allegations of sexual assault brought by two women with who he was in consensual relationships with.

Despite the consensual nature of the relationships, the women said Gaiman engaged in sadomasochistic acts and told them to call him “master”, with the 23-year-old woman alleging that during one incident, what she experienced “was so painful and so violent” that she lost consciousness.

The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman has strongly denied allegations of sexual assault. (Getty)

The allegations against Gaiman, also known for his fantasy novel American Gods, were brought forward on 3 July in a podcast series called Master: The Allegations Against Neil Gaiman.

Tortoise reported that the writer is the subject of an ongoing police complaint in New Zealand.

The force said it made a “number of attempts to speak to key people as part of this investigation and those efforts remain ongoing”. Gaiman has said they did not accept his “offer of assistance.”

Rape Crisis England and Wales works towards the elimination of sexual violence. If you’ve been affected by the issues raised in this story, you can access more information on their website or by calling the National Rape Crisis Helpline on 0808 500 2222. Rape Crisis Scotland’s helpline number is 08088 01 03 02.

Readers in the US are encouraged to contact RAINN, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800-656-4673.