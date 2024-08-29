Christine and the Queens served up queer excellence at the opening ceremony for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, with fans calling the performance “beyond iconic”.

The opening ceremony took place on Wednesday (28 August) ahead of the first sporting action on Thursday.

The ceremony’s queer artistic director, Thomas Jolly, had promised it would be a “spectacle [to] showcase the Paralympic athletes and the values they embody”.

Taking to the main stage, and dominating it, at the Place de la Concorde was French singer Chris, best-known by his stage name Christine and the Queens.

Christine and the Queens at the opening ceremony. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

He performed a version of French superstar Edith Piaf’s famous “Non, je ne regrette rien”, orchestrated by Victor le Masne, and a rendition of Patrick Hernandez’s disco classic “Born to be Alive.”

Social media was flooded with praise for the singer.

One person wrote that the performance was “beyond iconic”, while others lauded the choice of tracks.

Christine and the Queens performing with rainbow lighting and pyro singing Born To Be Alive was beyond iconic! #PARIS2024 #Paralympics #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/qUdIFr8UbL — Mr Adam R (@MrAdamR) August 28, 2024

Celine was Celine and was amazing, but if I’m honest I’m much more vibing the Christine and the Queens party atmosphere. Born to Be Alive is a brilliant choice. #Paris2024 — David Strathdee (@David_Strathdee) August 28, 2024

My excitement levels after last night are sky high.

That final Christine and the Queens song was epic. Great bit of Disco.



Paris, I will be in you in 4 days!! — Kate (@K8ifer) August 29, 2024

Wow 💃🏼Glamour in the opening ceremony in @Paris2024 Para Olympics 🥰🥰🥰🎉🎊🎉🎊🎉

Indeed creativity, Liberty, equality, fraternity and inclusivity.

🎵🎶🎵 Christine and Queens crowning it👌🏼 #Paralympics2024 pic.twitter.com/CHJh7rWBvz — Adeke Esther T 🇺🇬👮🏻 (@AdekeT) August 28, 2024

Others called the set, made extra queer by rainbow lighting and a firework display, amazing and incredible.

Christine and the queens was amazing! pic.twitter.com/NELU64KKxw — Spencer Is Boosted (@Spejones) August 28, 2024

A fan who watched live, marked out the singer’s “stunning suede red suit”, for special attention.

Anywaysss,, goodnight to my beloved Christine and the Queens who performed not one but TWO absolute bangers all while serving in a stunning suede red suit I love that man (don't ask why I couldn't keep the camera still 😭 …. I was dancing 😭) pic.twitter.com/saplckW4BY — Li 🏁🏳️‍🌈🇵🇸 (@pogistoff) August 28, 2024

In 2022, Chris talked about his gender identity, and during a three-minute TikTok video said: “I’ve been a man for a year now – a little more officially in my family and in my relationship. It is a long process.”

