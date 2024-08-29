Meet the trans TikTok star whose fans include Billie Eilish

Meet Alex, the trans TikToker millions of us have fallen in love with – including Billie Eilish.

Alex uses the platform to show off his masc to femme transformations as well as content around using testosterone. The TikTok star has been making waves by documenting his gender journey and playing with stereotypes in incredible femme/masc duets.

His use of the gender fluid hashtag enabled the LGBTQ+ community and others to discover his informative videos. And they have even attracted the attention of queer singer Eilish, who has reposted some of the content.

In June, Eilish became the first LGBTQ+ singer to surpass 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify. The month before that she opened up about coming to terms with her sexuality, including realising when she wanted her “face in a vagina”.

Billie Eilish is a fan of Alex’s content. (Getty)

Lately, Alex has been posting a lot of content around using testosterone, commonly known within the LGBTQ+ community as “T”. He is open about using body language to communicate his gender and shares insights into mental health, with candid videos that resonate with many viewers.

He has also made a name for himself in the beauty world through wigs and an incredible skill with a makeup brush, enabling him to transform in front of his audience.

A fan commented on Alex’s videos, saying: “Been following you for years, so proud of you and your growth.”

