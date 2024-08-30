Netflix’s new series Kaos features a trans-masculine romance storyline which the actor behind it hopes will provide vital representation for transgender viewers.

Written by The End of the F***ing World creator Charlie Covell, the dark comedy has been dubbed “HBO’s Succession meets Ancient Greek mythology” and dropped on the streaming site on Thursday (29 August, to rave reviews.

The synopsis of the show says that “all-powerful yet insecure god Zeus”, played by Jurassic Park star Jeff Goldblum, “starts to fear the end of his reign once he notices a wrinkle on his forehead, possibly indicating the end of the world”.

As a result, the deity “becomes paranoid and vengeful towards his lieges. Meanwhile, three humans start to discover their connections with each other and grand conspiracies involving the Greek gods”.

One of those mortals is trans-masculine character Caeneus, played by Misia Butler, who has a romantic storyline with Riddy (Westworld and Prodigal Son star Aurora Perrineau).

Butler told Yahoo UK’s new Queer Voices feature, that he never believed, when he was younger, that he’d be a romantic lead.

“To be able to play Caeneus has changed that perspective, and I hope it does that for other people. I think his romantic plot line, as a trans-masculine person, puts people like me in that sphere.

“For a long time, I never asked anyone out, I never talked to people I was attracted to, because I thought they [were] never going to view me that way because why would they? I don’t exist in that sphere. So, I really hope seeing Caeneus in that light helps other people.

“The Greek myths are such a queer group of stories, so Kaos‘ approach to inclusivity is amazing and the fact that it’s so understated is a real power.

“I think it naturally brings in the diversity of us as humans and, especially as a Greek myths nerd myself, I love how it brings out the diversity of the original [tales].”

Jeff Goldblum plays a god in the new show. (Netflix)

Speaking to Radio Times, Butler said it was “really special [to] experience such incredible writing that allows for a character, a trans character, trans-masculine character, to have such character outside their identity”.

He went on to say: “I think it was my first day of filming, we were doing this scene, my audition scene, where me and another character on a bench were just chatting for a long time, and I was so moved. Then I saw Charlie [Covell] was really moved too. We both were crying.

“I know that if I was watching this scene as the child that I was, I would feel immeasurably seen, and [would] have had a much stronger experience because I would have been represented in such a strong way.”

Kaos also stars Drag Race guest judge Killian Scott, also seen in Ripper Street and Love/Hate, as musician and prophet Orpheus, and Billie Piper (Doctor Who, The Secret Diary of a Call Girl) as Cassandra, as well as award-winning star of stage and screen Janet McTeer, Harry Potter regular David Thewlis and Suzy Eddie Izzard.

