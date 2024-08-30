Jeff Goldblum has taken on the role of Greek god Zeus in Netflix’s new series Kaos. And if the early reviews are anything to go by, it’s well worth a watch.

The dark comedy, dubbed “HBO’s Succession meets Ancient Greek Mythology”, landed on the streaming site on 29 August, and has received rave reviews.

The series tells the story of the powerful, yet self-conscious god Zeus (Goldblum) who begins to worry that his reign over the universe might be over. He grows paranoid and vindictive before three people discover various conspiracy theories linked to the Greek gods.

Kaos on Netflix features Suzy Izzard as Lachy. (Netflix)

Joining the Drag Race guest judge is Killian Scott (Secret Invasion) as Orpheus, Aurora Perrineau (Prodigal Son) as Eurydice and Billie Piper (Doctor Who, I Hate Suzie) as Cassandra.

Janet McTeer (Ozark, Me Before You) also features as Hera alongside Stephen Dillane as Prometheus (Game of Thrones), Nabhaan Rizwan as Dionysus (In Camera), Misia Butler (The School for Dead and Evil) as Caeneus, David Thewlis (Professor Lupin in the Harry Potter series) as Hades, Cliff Curtis (Avatar 2) as Poseidon, Leila Farzad (I Hate Suzie) as Ari, Debi Mazar (Younger) as Medusa, and Suzy Izzard (Ocean’s trilogy) as Lachy.

Following the series premiere, the first reviews are in, and critics are (mostly) giving the series glowing reviews.

You may like to watch

Aurora Perrineau (right) plays Eurydice and Billie Piper (left) plays Cassandra in Kaos. (Netflix)

The Guardian gave the fantasy drama five stars, adding that the series is “a reimagining of Greek mythology that is subtle and intricate, witty, rigorous, hugely intelligent, funny and brutal”.

Meanwhile, Radio Times awarded the series with four stars, calling Kaos “unexpectedly brutal and horrifying in some real gut-punching moments, yet it still manages to keep that darkly funny tone throughout”.

The Times called it “a clever meditation on power, existentialism, religion, and perhaps, the terrible boredom that would come with eternal life”.

In slightly less favourable reviews, Variety said that “episodes are mostly overlong, meandering and contrived”, while The Hollywood Reporter said there’s a sense of “generic gap-filling” which left some space for high drama and comedy to be desired.

The official plot synopsis reads: “Zeus has long enjoyed his status as King of The Gods. That is until he wakes up one morning and discovers a wrinkle on his forehead. Neurosis sets in, setting him off on a dangerous, paranoid path. Zeus becomes convinced his fall is coming – and starts to see signs of it everywhere.

“Zeus’ once reliable brother, Hades (Thewlis), God of the Underworld, is secretly losing his grip on his dark dominion. There is a backlog of dead waiting to be processed and they are growing restless. Hera (McTeer), Queen of the Gods, exercises dominion on Earth — and over Zeus — in her own unique way. But her power and freedom become threatened by Zeus’ growing paranoia, and she is forced to act, while Zeus’ rebellious son, Dionysus, (Rizwan), is out of control and on course for a cosmic collision with his father.”

Kaos is available to stream now on Netflix.