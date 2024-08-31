Oasis fans could miss out on tickets amid tech issues

The general sale for the Oasis reunion tour went live at 9am this morning, but fans have been left distraught after tech issues on several ticketing website has left many unable to purchase tickets.

Soon after the tickets went on sale, fans began reporting that websites including Ticketmaster had “crashed” due to the demand and shared screenshots on X and TikTok which appeared to show error messages popping up or an ongoing ‘loading’ symbol as they attempted to access the tickets.

The tickets were available from Ticketmaster, Gigs and Tours, and See Tickets. But despite having three avenues open for ticket purchase, fans say demand was too high for the sites to cope. Fans were then left in a queue just to get in to the website, not to access tickets.

Fans are reportedly still trying to get tickets now though it is unclear how many are still available nearly three hours after they went on sale.

Many fans have used the hashtag #shambles on X to discuss their fury and disappointment with the major ticketing websites.

A spokesperson for Ticketmaster said the website has not crashed and told PinkNews: “The queue is moving along as fans buy tickets. As anticipated, millions of fans are accessing our site so have been placed in a queue. Fans are advised to hold their place in line, make sure they’re only using one tab, clear cookies, and ensure they aren’t using any VPN software on their device.”

Oasis announced their long-awaited reunion earlier this week, with brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher poised to take to the stage for the first time since their very public feud in 2009.

In total, they will be playing five concerts at Wembley Stadium in London, five at Heaton Park in Manchester, three at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, two at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, and two at Cokes Park in Dublin, Ireland.

Thousands of fans secured tickets yesterday (August 30) in the pre-sale after signing up for a ballot and receiving a specific code to purchase tickets.

However, many were disappointed at not being able to either access the pre-sale at all or get tickets from the pre-sale especially after seeing tickets resold on websites like Viagogo and Stubhub for thousands above the listing price.

Viagogo has defended selling Oasis tickets for inflated prices on its platform as a “legal” practice despite the band warning people that tickets bought outside of official resale websites like Ticketmaster and Twickets risk being cancelled.