Oasis ticket prices confirmed for two shows on their 2025 reunion tour.

Oasis ticket prices have been confirmed for a number of shows on their upcoming 2025 reunion tour.

The group announced that they’ll perform stadium shows across the UK and Ireland next summer.

After weeks of speculation it was confirmed by Noel and Liam Gallagher that they will reunite for the OASIS LIVE 25 Tour.

It will see them headline shows in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin, marking their first performances since their split in 2009.

The tour will be their only shows in Europe in 2025, while a press release states that “plans are underway for OASIS LIVE 25 to go to other continents outside of Europe later next year”.

You may like to watch

In their statement the group said that “the great wait is over”, and tickets are expected to have unprecedented demand when they’re released this week.

Ahead of Oasis tickets going on sale, you can find out everything we know so far including prices, presale details and the full tour schedule.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

What are the Oasis ticket prices?

It’s been confirmed that the starting price for the shows in Dublin at Croke Park will be from €86.50.

This means the UK shows are likely to have a similar starting price point of £85+. Once more details are confirmed of ticket price breakdowns for each show on the tour, we’ll update this article.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 8am for Ireland’s shows and 9am for UK’s shows on 31 August via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

An exclusive presale will take place on Friday, 29 August. Fans can sign up to it via the group’s official website here.

The registration is now open and will close at 7pm BST on Wednesday, 28 August.

“Successful applicants will receive an email with full access information the morning of Friday 30th August. Success in the ballot will not guarantee tickets. Tickets will be allocated on a first come first served basis.”

It has also been noted by the group’s team that the confirmation emails are currently delayed due to an extremely high volume of entries.

The tour will begin in Cardiff on 4 July and head to Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin for multiple shows in each city.