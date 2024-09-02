The new season of E4’s explosive post-dating series Married At First Sight UK will feature a lesbian couple for only the second ever time.

Season nine of the hit show, known by fans as MAFS UK 2024, will feature 31-year-old fitness coach Eve and 30-year-old lettings operator coordinator Charlie, two lesbian women who will begin married life having just met at the altar.

The series follows couples through their honeymoon period as they enjoy newlywed bliss – or post-wedding woes. Each couple is put together by a group of relationship experts based on their compatibility, and the show then traces them as they live together and endure the highs and lows of their new relationship.

At the end of the series, the couples decide whether they wish to stay together or separate.

Over the years, the show has become known for its gagworthy drama and bombshell revelations, but it has also begun seriously embracing diversity. Last year’s season saw Ella Morgan become the show’s first ever trans bride.

Ella Morgan was the first transgender cast member to appear on Married At First Sight. (E4)

Year-old spoiler alert: Morgan has since gone on to appear as a singleton on Celebs Go Dating, so you can imagine how her tenure on the show turned out.

Meet the Married at First Sight UK season 9 cast

Charlie and Eve are one of the couples appearing on season nine of Married at First Sight UK.

Surrey local Charlie came out as gay aged 25 and has been single for the past four years, having had to navigate a tough period of “situationships”.

Now, however, she feels she’s “at the age now where she wants to settle down”.

Northern Irish fitness coach Eve, meanwhile, has actually been engaged to be married before – to a man. She broke off the engagement after realising that she is a lesbian and now, having described herself as the “the only lesbian” in her village of Omagh, she’s hoping to find her “dream partner”.

The new MAFS UK cast also features seven other brides and seven grooms of varying ages, interests and occupations.

The first time MAFS UK featured a lesbian couple was just two years ago in 2022, when Jenna Robinson and Zoe Clifton tied the knot having become the last couple standing during the season.

To this day, and in a rare win for the TV dating show scene, Clifton and Robinson remain very much together and in June, they revealed plans to get legally married.

“Not to be cliche but I genuinely didn’t think that this type of love actually existed, to have someone who loves you, cares and respects you as much as you do them,” Robinson wrote in a post announcing their engagement.

“And now I get to marry my best friend instead of a stranger.”

There is currently no official start date for Married at First Sight UK season nine, but last year’s season kicked off in mid September.

The beloved show airs on E4 and can also be watched on Channel 4 streaming.