Married at First Sight UK‘s first trans star Ella Morgan has revealed that she’s “taking a step back” because she wants to protect her family from the transphobic abuse she receives.

When the eighth season of Married at First Sight (MAFS) hit our screens earlier in September, Morgan made history as the reality show’s first transgender bride.

Sadly, the 29-year-old reality star has recently opened up about needing to take a break from social media due to transphobic comments she has received for being featured on the show.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Morgan said: “I know I’ve been a bit absent today. I’ve just found it a little bit hard and I’m going to be real with you guys, so I’ve just taken a step back.

“But I just want to say thank you because all your messages have got me through everything.

“I don’t always read the comments anymore because of the transphobia,” she continued. “I can take it, I’m resilient to it. I’ve heard it enough times by now.

“But it’s not fair on my family, who didn’t ask for all of this but they still want to support me.”

Morgan previously shared on the show that she had worried she would “never be a bride” because she’s trans, but she married pansexual groom Nathanial Valentino in episode two of the show.

The pair seemed to share an instant connection, and after their ceremony, Morgan came out as trans to Valentino, nervously asking if this would put him off. He replied “not at all”.

Morgan had previously shared with BBC Newsbeat that Valentino was told “the basics” of her identity ahead of the ceremony, because it was the “first time Married at First Sight have done anything like this”.

Despite initial chemistry, the couple faced problems later on in the episode, rowing during their honeymoon after Valentino accused Morgan of being “fake” and playing up for the cameras.

It has also been suggested that Morgan will switch grooms later in the series, with the Daily Mail reporting a source as saying that Morgan has a “better chance” of love with another groom.

“There’s no denying that Ella and Nathanial were instantly attracted to each other the day of their wedding,” the source said. “But Ella’s natural type is a straight man with masculine energy so one of the other grooms ticked more of her boxes.

“She didn’t want to hurt Nathanial or go against the process because being part of the show means so much to her.

“Ella was looking for love and with the other groom, he adores her body and mind, and they had a much better chance of enjoying a long-lasting relationship together.”

Even though the process of switching brides and grooms is something many contestants on the show have done, Morgan has suggested that this rumour has fuelled some of the transphobic trolling.

On Instagram, she added: “I don’t physically have the time to address every single thing that’s said or written about it, but I just basically want to say thanks for the support because you’ve got me through a bit of a tough day.

“I’m not perfect, I never claimed to be perfect, but stick with me. It does get easier.”

Morgan lives with her Nanny Val, in Weston-Super-Mare and works full-time as her carer. When addressing the abuse, she turned the camera to her grandmother, who she referred to as “the Queen”.

Val told Married at First Sight fans: “What she’s like on screen she’s like in real life, no different,” appearing to address Nathanial’s claim that Ella is “fake”.