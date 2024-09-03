The face of ‘Christian Girl Autumn’, otherwise known as lifestyle blogger Caitlin Covington, is also a trans ally, and donated to the trans X user who created the meme.

The ‘Christian Girl Autumn’ meme phenomenon was kickstarted in 2019, when then-Twitter user @blizzy_mcguire (snaps for the name), posted a picture of Covington as the figurehead of the movement in response to Megan Thee Stallion‘s Hot Girl Summer.

At the time, @blizzy_mcguire, whose real name is reportedly Natasha, wrote in a now-deleted tweet: “Hot Girl Summer is coming to an end. Get ready for Christian Girl Autumn.” The statement was accompanied by an image of Covington and a friend in large patterned scarves, matching tote bags, leather ankle boots and lots of brunette hair.

Natasha was then reportedly contacted by Covington (and friend Emily Gemma), both of whom had a sense of humour about the situation, and has continued to post ‘Christian Girl Autumn’ content ever since – including a meme just days ago.

Though many X users assumed Covington had a right-wing stance on politics and religion – including the LGBTQIA+ community – she was kick to clear up any misgivings in the early days of her viral fame.

In subsequent posts in 2019, she clarified that she was both a fierce queer ally and not a Republican. Queen.

“I’m a daughter, friend, wife, and an expecting mother. I’m a gay rights and Black Lives Matter supporter, and I think all people should be accepted for who they are,” Covington told Insider in 2020. “I think if someone sat down with me for fifteen minutes, they would see that, too.”

No I’m not — Caitlin Covington (@cmcoving) August 12, 2019

🌈🌈🌈💓💓💓 love is love! — Caitlin Covington (@cmcoving) August 12, 2019

But the allyship of Christian Girl Autumn didn’t stop there. When Natasha announced a GoFundMe to her support her transition in 2020, Covington retweeted a link (now deleted) to the page, and wrote:

“This is the creator of the Christian Girl Autumn meme! Please help her if you can,”

Covington also made the largest donation to the page at $500.

This is the creator of the Christian Girl Autumn meme! Please help her if you can 🙏🏼 https://t.co/Jqyp6fvcnA — Caitlin Covington (@cmcoving) November 1, 2022

Covington also told Insider: “Natasha has been vulnerable about her transition and about the struggle to be accepted by her friends and family, which I think is so courageous. I support her decision 100% — I am always in favor of people embracing who they really are and to feel confident in their own skin and find happiness.”

With the close of Brat summer and the advent of Autumn, the Christian Girl Autumn meme has begun to make the rounds again – as has the 2020 interview with Insider.

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 my wiggg here https://t.co/1LyEqdzWHh — blizzy mcguire (@blizzy_mcguire) September 3, 2024

Retweeting a screenshot, Nathasha wrote: “But god Bless her like for real.”

To recap, you can’t have a Christian Girl Autumn without being a trans ally.