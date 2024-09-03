Samantha Fox has been £1,000 ($1,300) after she threatened a police officer who tried to remove her from a flight.

The lesbian former glamour model and pop star was arrested at Heathrow Airport on 3 December after an incident that delayed the take-off of an evening flight to Germany.

On Tuesday (2 September), Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court heard that the “Touch Me (I Want Your Body)” singer threatened to knock out an officer’s teeth after she was escorted from the flight, the BBC reported.

Prosecutor Julianna Belinfante said Fox was seen by British Airways cabin crew “walking and behaving strangely and slurring her words,” as she boarded the flight, and they “could smell alcohol on her”.

After taking her seat, Samantha Fox was seen “behaving in a confrontational manner” towards her wife Linda Olsen, and began “rocking back and forth, head-butting the seat in front of her”.

The decision was taken to return the plane to the departure gate so Fox could be removed by police.

You may like to watch

Samantha Fox was removed from a British Airways flight to Germany after appearing drunk. (Getty)

Once back at the gate, officers described Fox as being “rude and argumentative” and “verbally abusive”.

At an earlier hearing, Fox pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly, causing harassment, alarm or distress to a police officer, and using threatening behaviour.

She was also given a 12-month community order, the terms of which include up to 25 days of rehabilitation activity. The star was ordered to pay £1,718 ($2,250) to British Airways to cover the cost of the flight being delayed for 12 hours and £100 ($130) to the officer she threatened.

Fox’s lawyer Alastair Smith told the court his client had had two drinks at the airport to “calm her nerves” after experiencing “severe anxiety”.

He went on to say: “She shouldn’t have taken any flights as she was not in a fit state to do so. She should have cancelled her commitments, but it is not in her character to do so.”

Assault charge related to Samantha Fox’s wife dropped

Fox had denied a charge of assaulting her wife by beating, and the prosecution decided not to proceed with the case reportedly because the available evidence meant the prospect of a conviction was unrealistic.

Samantha Fox (L) married Linda Olsen in 2022. (Getty)

The former page-three model married wife Linda Olsen in 2022 after six years of dating. Fox had previously been in a 12-year relationship with her former manager Myra Stratton who died of cancer in 2015.

Fox came out as a lesbian in 2003 after years of speculation about her sexuality. She realised she was gay aged 26 but didn’t come out until a decade later, for fear of a negative reaction from her fans.

“I was worried, course I was. Really worried,” she told The Observer. “I did think I might get a nutty fan after me. They call me their princess… I’ve had stalkers in the past. So, you think: ‘I don’t want to upset anyone, I’ll keep it quiet’.”