A lesbian couple have been shot and killed in South Africa, allegedly in a hate crime by the former male partner of one of the victims.

According to local media reports, Nombulelo Bhixa, 28, and Minenhle Ngcobo, 22, were shot dead in Edendale, Pietermaritzburg on 27 August as they went to board a taxi.

The suspect in the case is believed to be the ex-partner of one of the women, with whom he shares a child, and he could not accept that she was now in a relationship with a woman, as per reporting by Newzroom Afrika.

Allegations of violence in the relationship have also surfaced, with the victim having reportedly filed a protection order against the suspect who persistently harassed the couple.

Speaking to The Witness, Bhixa’s friend Bongekile Mkhize said they had been left “shocked and heartbroken” by the “senseless tragedy”.

“All I know is that they were very much in love with each other,” Mkhize added about the couple.

You may like to watch

“I am hurt about what has happened. What hurts the most is that no one is giving us proper answers as to what happened.”

In a statement on social media, Uthingo Network – an LGBTQ+ group based in Pietermaritzburg – condemned the killing of the two women as “horrific”.

“This brutal act highlights the deep-seated homophobia and violence that persists in South Africa, especially in rural areas where LGBTI+ individuals are often marginalised and under-protected.

“The systematic lack of awareness and understanding in these communities contributes to an environment where such hate crimes can occur frequently and with little consequence.

“The fear of further victimisation often silences those who seek justice, perpetuating a dangerous cycle of violence and impunity.”

The organisation went on to say that this “tragedy calls for urgent and comprehensive action at all levels”, such as enforcement of hate crime laws, training for police officers and education programmes.

Uthingo Network urged the government, community and individuals to “stand together against all forms of hatred and violence, working towards a future where no one is targeted for who they are or who they love”.

Leoni Chamane, director of trans-led organisation Iphimbo Lothingo (Ilora), echoed these sentiments.

“The government still does not include members of the LGBTQI+ in statistics about gender-based violence. Awareness programmes are non-existent.

“When reported, they normally face secondary victimisation from law enforcement,” Chamane said.