X users accuse creator of viral ‘T-girl’ account of using dildos to pretend to be trans

Two social media users have been accused of “mocking trans women” and “pretending to be trans” after a video shared by an account called Sillylilyts went viral.

Warning: This article contains NSFW content, reader discretion is advised.

The Sillylilyts account tweeted a video on Friday (30 August) in which user Lily Ann and another individual were recorded dancing to Charli XCX’s Apple.

The video, which has gained 9.4 million views at the time of reporting, shows the two individuals in nightwear dancing to the song with what appears to be prosthetic penises in their underwear. The heading text reads: “Just two boys being silly.”

Sillylilyts was created in 2009, however, their first publicly available post, a simple “hi”, was posted earlier on the same day as the now-viral clip was shared.

The account’s bio contains the phrase: “used to look manlier but still a dude,” while the last two letters of its handle, “ts”, are likely an acronym for “transsexual” – a label for trans people which is considered outdated by many in the community.

You may like to watch

Just two boys being silly 🏳️‍⚧️🤭 pic.twitter.com/KY5xNel6CR — Silly Lily ♥️🏳️‍⚧️ (@sillylilyts) August 30, 2024

Several prominent trans influencers accused the account of “profiting off trans people” by pretending to be the stereotypical depiction of a young trans woman for clicks, while others called it a “grift” and “embarrassing.”

“Oh f**k off and stop profiting off trans people,” one user wrote. “Everyone knows it’s dildos in your knickers.”

The account also links to a Beacons.ai page, which links to Lily Ann’s OnlyFans page where she describes herself as “ur fave Tgirl,” a term that describes a trans-feminine individual and can often be used in derogatory or fetishistic ways, particularly in sex work or pornography.

However, the Beacons.ai page is titled PookiebearLily, the name of another account on Twitter/X which currently has two posts and over 20,500 followers, many of which are accounts that were made in the same month.

The alternate account, which, like the first, also misgenders itself constantly, links to the same Beacons.ai page. Several of the account’s posts have been deleted.

A reverse image search shows that there are at least two other accounts – one with the handle “genderbendur” and another with the handle “punishedlilyy” – which have over 45,700 and 99,200 followers respectively, both describing themselves as “totally a dude and manly and stuff” and a “manly man.”

The fact that Lily Ann routinely misgenders herself have fuelled a belief that she is a cis woman pretending to be transgender, and doesn’t understand what being trans even is.

“You can tell these are cis women pretending to be trans because they absolutely no tgirl swag at all. They almost have negative swag,” one user wrote.

Another wrote: “Cis girls cosplaying trans women for clout is disgusting for 900 reasons ofc but what I find most offensive here is the utter lack of nuance these two clearly have in their understanding of transfeminine culture.”

Lily Ann’s latest post is a selfie in a grey dress, complete with what again appears to be a prosthetic penis accompanied by the caption: “I’m just a totally terrific dude.”

Video appropriated by right-wing bigots

The viral post has since been appropriated by transphobic right-wing influencers who have used it to spread misinformation about trans people, specifically trans women.

Several accounts responded to the post, with one insincerely writing: “Stunning and brave. I’m literally crying with Pride right now.”

Many other people shared the original video accompanied by the transphobic hashtag “TransWomenAreConMen.”

The hashtag, which is in violation of X’s hateful conduct policy, began trending in the UK on Monday (2 September). Despite this, it appears no action has been taken by X to prevent the hashtag from spreading.

At around the same time, X was blocked in Brazil, with locals finding they were unable to access the site on Saturday (31 August).

Supreme court judge Alexandre de Moraes, who is responsible for the ban, accused Musk of treating the platform “like a no man’s land, a veritable land without law” by allowing “massive propagation” of misinformation, hate speech and anti-democratic attacks, The Guardian reported.

The ban was implemented after X failed to meet a deadline set by the court to block content and appoint a new legal representative. In response, Musk called Moraes “Voldemort”, a reference to the Harry Potter villain, accusing him of being “a dictator and a fraud, not a justice”.

The owner of the Sillylilyts X account failed to respond to a PinkNews request for comment.