Everyone calm down, a trans Sheldon The Big Bang Theory spin-off is not happening.

Parody pop-culture account Poo Crave started rumours that a spin-off of the hit comedy and prequel show Young Sheldon was in the works and would revolve around the character being transgender.

Poo Crave is a satirical account that spoofs the widely followed entertainment account Pop Crave.

“Big Bang Theory spin-off ‘Trans Sheldon’ coming to CBS this fall,” the account announced on Tuesday (23 July). The post contained a photoshopped image of Jim Parsons, who plays the the grown-up Sheldon.

Big Bang Theory spinoff ‘Trans Sheldon’ coming to CBS this fall pic.twitter.com/m4gLPWGY5I — Poo Crave (@Poo_Crave) July 23, 2024

The Big Bang Theory ran for 12 seasons, from 2007 to 2019, and followed four highly intelligent but socially awkward pals – Sheldon, Leonard, Howard and Raj – sharing an apartment.

When Penny, a free-spirited aspiring actor moves into the flat across the hallway, the young men realise how little they know about life outside science.

Online reactions were mixed about the news. Some were angry and used the opportunity to spew transphobia at the mere suggestion of a trans character being the focus of a programme, with one social media user demanding: “Cancel it.”

However, others played along with the joke and pretended to be thrilled. One post read: “Yes, Shelby.” The text is accompanied by two trans flags.

Another user posted jokingly: “Putting the she in Sheldon.”

as she should!! this one is for the dolls!! pic.twitter.com/lwwAhcZwpi — ras ali (@rasalistair) July 23, 2024

A third added: “As she should. This one is for the dolls.” Alongside the post, the user attached a TikTok of an individual dancing in celebration at a restaurant.

This is not the first time Poo Crave has caused chaos online with satirical rumours.

Last month, the account was responsible for spreading the “news” that Justin Timberlake had traces of poppers and the HIV drug Truvada in his system when he was arrested.

The tweet read: “Justin Timberlake allegedly had traces of molly, poppers, Truvada and coke in his bloodstream following his DWI [driving while impaired] arrest in New York.”

The claim was quickly debunked, with a community note added that read: “This is a satire acc[ount]. According to JT’s lawyer, ‘The charge was a single count because he refused the breath test’, and ‘Mr. Timberlake was also charged with two other court citations, running a stop sign and not travelling in the correct traffic lane’. No reports on blood test.”

More recently, Poo Crave sparked additional confusion by joking that Kamala Harris had chosen Ariana Grande’s gay brother Frankie as her potential running mate for the 2024 presidential election.

Frankie leaned into the gag, posting on X that he was planning to “reclaim” the phrase MAGA (Make America Great Again), which Trump supporters have adopted, tweeting: “I humbly accept. I will be reclaiming MAGA as my slogan – we shall Make America Gay Again. Thank you,” he wrote.