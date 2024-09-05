Hayu’s FanFest is bringing iconic reality TV stars to the UK

Streaming service Hayu is hosting its first ever festival featuring some of the biggest names in reality TV.

The first-of-its-kind event will head to London on 26 October, featuring a lineup of eight reality TV royalty, including Housewives and Below Deck stars.

Hayu said: “It’s all happening at Hayu and we’re so excited to be bringing the reality TV royalty to London this October.

“With reality TV fandom at the heart of everything we do, we can’t wait to offer our UK fans unprecedented access to their favourite stars at Hayu FanFest.”

He’ll be joined by some of the most iconic housewives including RHOSLC’s Lisa Barlow, RHOP’s Ashley Darby, RHOBH’s Sutton Stracke and RHONY’s Jessel Taank.

Other reality TV stars making appearances at Hayu FanFest will be Southern Charm’s Craig Conover and Austen Kroll as well as Captain Sandy Yawn from the Below Deck Franchise.

It’s been confirmed that fans will be treated to panels and on-stage interviews with the reality stars, who will likely be serving the latest tea on their series.

Plus, there will also be meets-and-greets with your favourite famous faces as well as an after-party.

Below you can find out everything we know so far about Hayu’s Fan Fest in London including location, lineup and tickets.

Where is Hayu FanFest?

The event will take place at Magazine London on 26 October.

Who’s on the lineup?

It’s been confirmed that the following stars will appear at Hayu’s first ever FanFest:

Andy Cohen

RHOSLC’s Lisa Barlow

RHOBH’s Sutton Stracke

RHOP’s Ashley Darby

RHONY’s Jessel Taank

Southern Charm’s Craig Conover

Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll

Below Deck’s Captain Sandy Yawn

How do I get Hayu FanFest tickets?

They’re available to buy from Eventbrite, with limited tickets priced at £4.99 to match the subscription price of Hayu’s streaming platform.

Tickets are currently sold-out, but any new tickets will be listed on Eventbrite, so watch this space.

While Hayu have said: “Keep an eye out on our socials or subscribe to the newsletter (link in our bio) and we will update you when more tickets become available.”

Fans can subscribe to their newsletter for ticket updates at fanfest.hayu.com.