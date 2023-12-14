A sneak peek at what’s to come on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) shows series star Kyle Richards ask her co-stars if they would “ever date a woman”, amid suspicions about her new friend Morgan Wade.

It’s been a dramatic season of RHOBH so far for Kyle Richards – between fallouts with friends and a rocky patch in her marriage – but it looks like viewers have only seen the tip of the iceberg.

Teasing fans with what’s to come, Bravo dropped a midseason trailer this week.

Kyle Richards asks her co-stars whether they’d “ever date a woman” in an upcoming episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. (Bravo)

Throughout season 13, Richards has been plagued with questions about her marriage to Mauricio Umansky – which, in real-time, has since come to an end – and about her new, close friendship with country music star Morgan Wade.

So far, Richards has tried to keep her cards close to her chest, insisting that there’s nothing to tell about her marriage and that she and Wade are just friends.

But, by the looks of this new teaser, the ladies aren’t letting Richards off that easy.

In one of the first scenes from the trailer, Richards asks the other housewives a question that appears to have raised some eyebrows among her friends and viewers.

You may like to watch

During what looks like a wild party, she blurts out the question: “Would you ever date a woman?”

It’s not clear from the trailer who exactly that question was directed at, but the next clip sees her bestie Dorit Kemsley struggle not to spit out her drink.

The question, obviously taken out of context in this teaser, adds further fuel to the rumours that there might be a romantic connection between Richards and Wade.

Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards have been fending off rumours about the nature of their relationship for months. (Getty)

Wade has briefly appeared a few times this season – each scene followed up with an explainer from Richards that they’re definitely just friends – but it looks like we’ll see a bit more of her in later episodes.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Kyle and her co-stars go to see Morgan Wade play a live show, during which, Wade gestures to her new friend and tells the audience: “I’m so grateful to have someone like Kyle in my life.”

Rumours about a possible romance between Richards and Wade first kicked off when fans noticed that the two friends had gotten matching tattoos together.

Seemingly taking those rumours and running with them, Wade then had Richards star as the love interest in the music video for her song “Fall In Love With Me.”

Whisperings about the nature of their relationship came alongside reports of Richards and Umansky’s 27-year marriage coming to an end.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are officially going through a divorce. (Getty)

While the couple denied the split at first, Richards has since confirmed that she and Umansky are getting a divorce.

Viewers are watching the beginning of the end unfold in this season of RHOBH, as Richards slowly pulls away from Umansky, who always appears to be busy with his work.

In the midseason trailer, Richards can be seen telling her husband, “I want to feel happy and fulfilled,” before she adds in a cutaway confessional: “I don’t know if Mo and I are going to make it.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills continues on Wednesday, 3 January 2024 Hayu in the UK.