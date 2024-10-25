Andy Cohen on why Real Housewives is so gay – and getting gayer

Andy Cohen, executive producer and host of The Real Housewives franchise, has explained exactly why gay people love the reality TV behemoth so much – and dished on casting more lesbian stars than ever.

After 11 separate franchises based in the United States and 21 (yes, 21) international adaptations, it wouldn’t be an overstatement to say that the Real Housewives franchise is one of the most popular in the world.

We could list the reasons why the shows, which have featured names like Lisa Rinna, Lisa Vanderpump, Nene Leakes, Sutton Stracke and Lisa Barlow, appeal to the masses – but they’ve always had a particularly firm hold on the LGBTQ+ community.

Now, Andy Cohen, host of Watch Watch Happens Live and the Real Housewives franchise, has revealed the reasons himself.

the host and executive producer of The Real Housewives franchise. (Getty)

Speaking to PinkNews ahead of the first Hayu FanFest, Cohen reveals that it’s because the gays “have the best taste” – and then some.

“It’s funny! We love women, the show celebrates women, it’s fashionable, it’s camp and it’s high drama. It’s all the things that gay men love.”

The Real Housewives franchise has diversified in recent years, casting two gay cast members on its most recent two seasons.

On the subject, Andy explains that the blossoming queer representation is “both” a conscious effort, and who fits each franchise organically.

“We have two lesbians on RHONY now,” he says, naming gay former J. Crew president Jenna Lyons who joined in season 14, and Racquel Chevremont, who joined season 15.

“You want to be true to the show, but also you want to represent the culture,” he explains.

“I think it’s wonderful, we’ve also got Julia on Real Housewives of Miami, who is married to Martina Navratilova, and we’ve got two incredible women on Real Housewives of New York, who are lesbians. And I just love it.”

