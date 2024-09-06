Linkin Park announce 2024 world tour dates and ticket details.

Linkin Park have announced details of world tour dates – and this is how to get tickets.

The group are officially back with new members, which they revealed on a live stream on 5 September.

Speaking to fans they introduced singer Emily Armstrong and new drummer, Colin Brittain who replaces Rob Bourdon.

They also confirmed details of a new album entitled, From Zero which is due for release on 15 November and features lead single “The Emptiness Machine”.

The LP marks their first record since 2017’s One More Light, which marked their last to feature late singer Chester Bennington.

The short world tour will take place this month, with dates at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and Barclays Center in New York.

They’ll also headline two arena shows in Europe in Hamburg and London, as well as a date in Seoul in late September.

The run will be finished up with a date at Coliseo Medplus in Botoga on 11 November.

It will mark their first shows since 2017’s tribute concert which celebrated the life of Bennington.

The concert was held at the Hollywood Bowl and featured special guests including Blink 182, member of System of a Down, Avenged Sevenfold and more.

Ahead of Linkin Park tickets going on sale for their upcoming world tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How do I get Linkin Park tickets?

In the US tickets will go on general sale at 10am local time on 7 September via ticketmaster.com.

While tickets for the UK and Germany shows go on sale at 10am on 13 September via ticketmaster.co.uk and ticketmaster.de.

In the US a Linkin Park LP Underground fan club presale begins at 10am local time on 6 September. You can find out more and sign up at lpunderground.com.

In the UK and Europe the LP Underground fan club presale starts at 10am local time on 12 September. Again you can sign up at lpunderground.com.