As if! A Clueless musical is heading to the West End

Clueless is heading to the West End as a brand new musical – and this is how to get tickets.

The iconic 90s film has been reimagined as a musical comedy, featuring original songs, that will open in London in 2025.

The show will premiere at Trafalgar Theatre on 15 February and tickets are available to buy from ATG Tickets.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The show has been penned by Amy Heckerling, the writer and director of 1995’s Clueless, and the original score comes from singer-songwriter KT Tunstall, with lyrics by Grammy winner Glenn Slater.

While direction for Clueless the Musical is by Rachel Kavanaugh and choreography by Kelly Devine.

Heckerling said: “I am so delighted to announce that Clueless is now a musical with all-new songs.

“So if you loved the movie but didn’t understand why no one was singing, this is just for you. And if you’re meeting the characters for the first time, that’s cool, they totally rock. Hope to see you there!”

Based on Jane Austen’s hit novel Emma, the piece is adapted from the hit 1995 movie of the same name starring Alicia Silverstone.

It follows Cher Horowitz, the most popular student at Beverley Hills High, who is renowned for her unique talent at finding love for others.

She’s embarks on her biggest project yet – making over her awkward new friend, Tai, and setting her up with the most handsome boy in school. But everything changes for Cher when, for the first time, everything is not perfect.

You can find out everything you need to know about Clueless tickets for its West End run below.

How do I get tickets for Clueless the Musical in the West End?

Fans don’t have to wait long as tickets have already been released for Clueless, alongside the announcement of the musical.

They’re now available to purchase from ATG Tickets.

The show is currently running between 15 February and 14 June at Trafalgar Theatre, with tickets available across its run.

Tickets are priced at £25 / £39.50 / £59.50 / £69.50 / £89.50 / £96.50 / £100.

Clueless will run across Monday to Saturday, with performances at 7:30pm every night and matinee shows on Thursdays and Saturdays at 2:30pm.

To find out more and to book tickets head to atgtickets.com/clueless.

