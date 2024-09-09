Goonies never say die! 40 years after the The Goonies release, a sequel is reportedly on the cards for 2026 – despite the fact that a fake Goonies Are Good Enough sequel poster is doing the rounds online.

The Goonies Are Good Enough sequel poster was released on a Facebook page called RuPaul’s Drag Race Family. It features a shaft of light descending from a hole above the film’s alleged title, Goonies Are Good Enough. That was the title of a title of a Cyndi Lauper song from the original movie’s soundtrack.

It’s since been debunked as fake.

This “Goonies Are Good Enough” poster has been debunked as fake (https://www.facebook.com/RPDRFamily

Similar AI generated or photoshopped posters have taken in fans of other classic films and TV shows recently; a poster purporting to show a planned Golden Girls reboot went viral in March 2024. The poster depicted Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Lisa Kudrow and Maya Rudolph apparently dressed similarly to the original cast of four, played at the time by Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty, Betty White, and Rue McClanahan. Sadly, it was fake.

However, there might be more truth in the rumour that a The Goonies sequel is on the way.

Reportedly, a “green light” has been given to moving forward with plans for the sequel, bringing the adventure classic to a whole new generation of fans.

You may like to watch

Could a sequel of The Goonies finally be happening? (Warner Bros)

The 1985 film – written by Home Alone’s Chris Columbus from a story by Jurassic Park’s Steven Spielberg and directed by Lethal Weapon’s Richard Donner – has become a cult classic and an iconic marker of eighties cinema.

The adventure comedy follows a group of Oregon kids who discover evidence of a pirate’s treasure and embark on a journey to find the lost fortune of One-Eyed Willy.

An insider revealed, according to The Sun, that the reboot “has been talked about for a long time, but it’s finally been given the green light to go ahead.

“The plan is to start developing the ideas for the follow up next summer, with a possible release date of 2026 or 2027.

“The original is so culturally significant, Warner Bros know they have to get it totally right.”

The production team behind the sequel are said to be “excited” at the opportunity to “bring the magic of the film to a whole new audience,” with “endless” narrative potential.

Furthermore, it has been reported that it is “likely major stars will come back.”

The Goonies starred a host of young talent whose careers blossomed in adulthood including Lord of the Rings’ Sean Astin, Deadpool 2’s Josh Brolin and Everything Everywhere All At Once Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan.

The Goonies star Martha Plimpton is a proud trans ally. (Warner Bros)

Will trans ally Martha Plimpton return to The Goonies sequel?

Another star of The Goonies is Martha Plimpton, who is a vocal trans ally.

The 53-year-old actor has supported trans rights for a number of years but in 2021 shared a lengthy post expressing her fierce allyship.

“Know what? Every single f***in’ day is Trans Visibility Day in my heart,” Plimpton wrote on Facebook.

“I will never, ever, jever, buhsquever, understand certain feminists’ fear of transgender folx.

“For me, my trans friends exemplify bravery and courage and truth in the face of injustice and ridicule.”

Martha Plimpton is a fierce trans ally (Facebook: Martha Plimpton)

She continues to outline that she is persistently fighting for freedoms for trans people including the “right to work without discrimination” and “the right to move in the world without my sex, gender, or orientation being subject to violence or ostracism.”

Plimpton concludes: “I share these values and beliefs and hopes with every single person on Earth no matter how they fucking identify, and there is nothing more Feminist with a capital F than standing up for my brothers, sisters, and others in the fight for EQUAL PROTECTION UNDER THE LAW, and RESPECT FROM EVERYONE.”

Though news of a sequel is exciting Plimpton has previously dispelled rumours of such progress.

In 2016, in a Reddit AMA said that Goonies 2 was pretty unlikely to happen.

“It’s been teased for decades and I don’t think it’s going to happen,” she wrote.

“At least, as far as I know. I think [director] Dick Donner, who is a brilliantly funny man, likes to torture us all with the prospect. I believe it’s his revenge for having been tortured by all of us for 6 months in 1984.”

Donner has enjoyed teasing the possibility of Goonies 2 over the years. In 2014, he told TMZ that he and producer Steven Spielberg were reassembling the whole cast.