Imagine Dragons announce 2025 UK and European stadium tour

Imagine Dragons have announced details of a headline UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The band will headline a string of outdoor and stadium shows in summer 2025 as part of the Loom Tour.

They’ll perform 16 shows across their first ever European stadium run, kicking off on 31 May in Zurich.

The tour will then head to the likes of Stockholm, Prague, Budapest, Lisbon, Madrid and Paris to name a few.

Other dates taking place across July include Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Hamburg and will finish up in London on 26 July at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It’ll be in support of their recently released sixth studio album, Loom.

The LP features singles incluing “Eyes Closed”, “Nice to Meet You” and “Wake Up” and followed up their two-part studio album, Mercury.

The European tour announcement follows up the group’s North American leg, which kicked off in July and will continue this September.

You can find out the full tour schedule and details on Imagine Dragon tickets below.

How do I get Imagine Dragons tickets?

Tickets go on general sale on 13 September at 10am local time via ticketmaster.co.uk / ticketmaster.fr / ticketmaster.it / ticketmaster.es / ticketmaster.de.

For other ticket links, see below.

While fans can sign up to a presale via the band’s official website. You’ll receive a presale code via email to access it from 2pm local time on 10 September.

In the UK an album presale takes place for fans who ordered the album from the group’s official store. This takes place from 10am local time on 10 September and you’ll be emailed details on how to access it.

For details on other presales taking place, you can check your local listing below.