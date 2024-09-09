Twitch streamer banned for seventh time after using homophobic slur

Controversial Twitch streamer Melonie Mac has been banned from the platform yet again after using a homophobic slur.

The live-streamer received her seventh ban on Twitch, starting on Thursday (5 September) after she admitted saying “f****t a couple [of] times”.

After ban-tracking X/Twitter account StreamerBans highlighted that she had been banned yet again, Mac took to social media to brag about a “monthly routine” of getting suspended for hateful conduct, which she found “hilarious.”

When asked by a fan why she had been banned this time, she replied that she had been hosting a “Bible stream” and used the homophobic slur several times.

As part of its community guidelines, Twitch bans behaviour that is “motivated by hatred, prejudice or intolerance” which includes behaviour that encourages “discrimination, denigration, harassment or violence” against protected characteristics, including sexuality and gender identity.

The self-proclaimed “Jesus freak” is no stranger to violating the guidelines, with the word “f****t” being displayed in the header image of her X account. It also appears in a meme she posted on Sunday (8 September).

Some have questioned why she not been thrown off the site for good, with one user noting that other streaming accounts “get permanently banned for less every day”, adding: “Why is she getting so many second chances. She’s not sorry, she’s not going to change, she’s mocking your wrist-slaps.”

Another user wrote: “She gets banned like every week. Can someone perma ban her already? She’s clearly not learning anything.”

