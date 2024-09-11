If there’s one thing Andrew Garfield knows how to do, it’s turn the internet into a steamy mess. This time, fans are thirsting over an admission that his phone is full of “lots of d**k pics”, surprising co-star Florence Pugh.

The Amazing Spider-Man star is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie with Florence Pugh, We Live In Time. The romantic comedy-drama sees Tobias and Almut, respectively, who find themselves brought together before navigating a life-changing diagnosis.

Ahead of the film’s release, the stars recently went viral over a hilarious interview soundbite, which saw Garfield making an X-rated confession.

After being asked by AP about a particularly horrifying merry-go-round horse from one of the scenes in the trailer which did the rounds on social media, the actor admitted he has some of his favourite memes saved in his phone gallery.

Garfield and Florence Pugh were asked about the viral horse meme from the trailer. (StudioCanal)

“Some of my favourite ones, I have saved,” he said. “Actually, I’m not going to open my photos right now,” he reconsidered.

The Don’t Worry Darling star then asked him, “What’s on your photos?”

You may like to watch

To this, he made the hilarious admission: “Just lots of d**k pics… My own! Cut this out.”

Pugh then responded: “I didn’t know you could do press like this. I didn’t know you could say something outrageous and be like, ‘Cut.’ What’s worse is they’re next to your horse pics.”

“Yeah, it does look like the ratio is off,” Garfield added. Their conversation elicited audible “sighs” from their publicists and a whole host of thirsty responses from fans.

“Pics or it didn’t happen Andrew,” one fan commented beneath a tweet of Garfield’s quote. “Andrew leak them now,” another fan urged.

“I’m in love w him I think,” added a third. “Andrew you’re lying I need to see proof,” quipped another.

The upcoming movie had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, with its first UK screening set to take place at the BFI London Film Festival.

The official logline reads: “Almut (Pugh) and Tobias (Garfield) are brought together by a surprise encounter that changes their lives. Through snapshots of their life together—falling for each other, building a home, becoming a family—a difficult truth is revealed that rocks its foundation.

“As they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time, they learn to cherish each moment of the unconventional route their love story has taken in filmmaker John Crowley’s decade-spanning, deeply moving romance.”

We Live In Time is set to arrive in cinemas on 11 October in the US, 1 January 2025 in the UK, and 29 January 2025 in Australia.