Andrew Garfield has described Daniel Craig’s blowjob scene in Queer as “genuinely beautiful”.

Luca Guadagnino’s new film is based on a short novel, a semi-autobiography, by William S Burroughs, written in 1952 but not published until 1985. James Bond star Craig plays author William Lee, an outcast addict trundling through life in the 40s.

One unifying opinion of the film, which generated noticeable buzz at the Cannes Film Festival, is that Craig is puts in a sublime performance, and Garfield agrees.

The Amazing Spider-Man star, who admitted last month that his phone was full of pics of his d**k” – news that sent fans into a frenzy – talked about Craig while being interviewed about his role in We Live in Time, a romance in which he stars opposite Oppenheimer and Dune‘s Florence Pugh.

Forget Bond villain Oddjob – former 007 Daniel Craig is now all about a blowjob. (MGM)

Asked if he had watched Queer, Garfield, who recently worked with Guadagnino on thriller After the Hunt, revealed that he’d seen perhaps one of the best moments: the blowjob scene.

“He [Guadagnino] has been trying to get me in for a screening,” Hacksaw Ridge star Garfield said. “He’s only shown me one blowjob scene, which I thought was so genuinely beautiful. It was such a beautiful love scene between Daniel and Drew [Starkey]. It’s so tender and full of longing.

“Obviously, [it’s] graphic in certain ways, but I just thought: ‘Oh, I’m gonna love this film’. He’s such a sensualist and a humanist and in touch with his own longing.”

Queer is due to open in select locations across the US on 27 November. So far, there has been no news on a UK release date.

