Dua Lipa announces 2025 world tour dates.

Dua Lipa has announced more tour dates for 2025 – and this is everything we know so far about tickets.

After announcing two Wembley Stadium shows for next summer, the singer is adding extra dates to the Radical Optimism Tour.

This includes more stadium shows including Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium and Dublin’s Aviva Stadium next June.

Announcing the tour she said: “I’LL BE HAULING ASS FOR THE FORESEEABLE AND I CAN’T WAIT TO BRING THIS SHOW TO YOU !!”.

The newly announce shows include dates in Australia and New Zealand in March and April before heading to Europe. She will perform in Madrid, Lyon, Hamburg, Amsterdam and Milan to name a few.

The tour will also travel across North America in September and October 2025, with two nights each in Toronto, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Dallas and more.

It follows up the news of her biggest ever headline show for London’s Wembley Stadium, which will take place on 20-21 June, 2025.

They’ll be part of the Radical Optimism Tour and in support of her third studio album of the same name.

The LP reached number one on the UK Albums Chart and features hit singles “Houdini”, “Training Season” and “Illusion”.

She announced the shows following her acclaimed Glastonbury set, telling fans: “There couldn’t be a better time to share this with you all! I am still flying high from the magic of headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this weekend, and I am absolutely thrilled to announce I’ll be playing Wembley Stadium this time next year.”

The set saw her perform the likes of “One Kiss”, “Levitating”, “Don’t Start Now” and “Physical”.

You can find out everything you need to know about Dua Lipa tour dates and ticket details below.

How to get tickets

Tickets for the newly announced shows go on general sale at 10am local time on 20 September via ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

Fans can sign up for an exclusive presale via the singer’s website. Those in the US and Canada can sign up until 7pm PT/10pm ET on 17 September and in Australia, New Zealand and Europe until 7pm BST on 16 September. You’ll be emailed details on how to access the presale.

In the UK and O2 Priority sale takes place from 10am on 18 September. This is available via the O2 app or priority.o2.co.uk.

The singer will headline shows in Asia in late 2024, before heading to Australia, New Zealand, Europe and the US across 2025: