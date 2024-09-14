Local drag queens join Chappell Roan on stage in Manchester

Rising superstar Chappell Roan began her first European tour last night (September 13) at Manchester Academy, inviting three local drag artists on stage with her.

Ahead of the performance, Roan posted a call-out for local drag performers to support her on tour.

For the Manchester show, local drag queens Donna Trump, Shanika Sunrise, and Tequila Thirst were chosen to open up for the singer.

Posting on her Instagram stories, Shanika said the opportunity to perform with Roan was “iconic” and that she couldn’t “believe it”. In another post, she wrote: “Thank you to everyone who came out tonight! Thank you for understanding what it is that I do. Everything just clicked tonight.”

Shanika took to the stage first and performed a number of their original songs for the sold-out crowd while Tequila performed a medley of songs which included Katy Perry, Rihanna, Britney Spears and Lady Gaga.

Donna performed Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Taste’ and the songs ‘Nobody’s Perfect’ and ‘Best of Both Worlds’ from the Disney Channel original show Hannah Montana. While on stage, Donna said: “It’s wonderful to see so many beautiful queer people here.”

All three are frequent performers in Manchester’s local drag scene.

Roan later told the crowd that it was her “favourite thing to see drag embraced all over the world” and has previously shared her love and admiration for the art of drag.

Roan also paid further homage to the drag queens by using a Tequila Thirst-branded fan during her performance of ‘Naked in Manhattan’, leading to Tequila posting on Instagram: “Chappell Roan using my clack fan merch on stage! WTF!”

Roan recently won Best New Artist at the MTV VMAs 2024, celebrating the win with a medieval-inspired, fiery performance of her hit single ‘Good Luck, Babe!’.

Her Midwest Princess Tour continues with sold-out shows in Glasgow, Dublin, and London’s O2 Academy Brixton. Each show will feature local drag artists from each location opening for the singer.