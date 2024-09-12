18 facts about the world’s hottest new queer star Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan has taken the world by storm in 2024, cementing her position as a Big Pop Girlie with the best newcomer award at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

You may be familiar with her hits like “HOT TO GO!” and “Pink Pony Club”, but we’ve got 18 important facts that will get you up-to-date on our newest LGBTQ icon and VMAs winner.

1) Her real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz.

2) She grew up in a trail park with her parents and three siblings.

3) She’s almost been married – twice.

4) Her stage name is inspired by her late grandfather, Dennis Chappell.

5) She was raised conservative and Christian, attending church three times a week with her family.

6) She worked as a summer camp counsellor before fame.

7) She identifies as a lesbian but has dated men in the past. “Naked in Manhattan” and ‘Red Wine Supernova’ were inspired by fantasising about women whilst with a man.

8) She had never kissed a girl before writing ‘Naked in Manhatten’ and ‘Red Wine Supernova’. Instead, they were a fantasy of what she “wished [her] life could be like”.

9) She was signed by Atlantic Records when she was 17 and missed her senior year, prom, and graduation because of her music career.

10) She wrote ‘Pink Pony Club’ after visiting The Abbey, a gay bar in Los Angeles. “I grew up thinking being gay was bad and a sin. I went to the gay club once and it was so impactful, like magic.

11) She was dropped my Atlantic Records the same week as her four and half year relationship with her ex-boyfriend ended. She then moved back to Missouri and worked at a drive-thru kiosk.

12) She’s been an opening act for both Olivia Rodrigo and Fletcher.

13) In her personal life she shies away from anything hyper sexual. She told Polyester Zine: “I have such a difficult time – as Kayleigh – with sex.”

14) She openly struggles with anxiety.

15) And has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

16) She loves playing The Sims.

17) Her favourite drag queen is Sasha Colby.

18) She’s a Pisces.