Dan and Eugene Levy reunited with two of the Schitt’s Creek cast at the Emmys on Sunday (15 September) and we have a lot of feelings about it.

Dan and Eugene Levy were hosting the show and appeared on stage with former co-stars Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy prior to announcing the final award of the night.

The father-and son team and Murphy were on stage first before introducing O’Hara, who was presenting the award for outstanding comedy series.

“Oh my gosh, it’s my TV sister Annie Murphy. What’s up, Annie?” said Dan, which brought the reply: “Well, they said the shining star of Schitt’s Creek is going to present the final award of the night, so…”

Eugene then told Murphy that there was a bit of confusion because Murphy was not the “shining star” in question, leading to the actress introducing O’Hara with: “Please welcome our favourite TV mom.”

O’Hara dramatically ripped up the card that held the name of the winner and asked: “Must we really choose one? All the nominees have such done wonderful, hilarious work. Yes, apparently we must.”

In the end, Hacks took home the award, beating Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Only Murders in the Building, Palm Royale, Reservation Dogs, and What We Do In The Shadows.

Schitt’s Creek won that accolade four years ago and picked up nine Emmys in all. Eugene played the patriarch of the Rose family with O’Hara starring as his wife. Dan played their son David, and Murphy was daughter Alexis.

Patrick proposed to David in season five of Schitt’s Creek. (PopTV)

The show has been praised for its LGBTQ+ representation as well as its comedy, with pansexual David being in a relationship with Noah Reid’s character Patrick. Dan Levy himself is gay.

The cast has previously said that the show’s LGBTQ+ legacy was one of its “greatest takeaways”.

Dan told GLAAD after the series’ emotional finale in 2020: “I think back to times in my life when I was still in the closet and really struggling, and thinking if I was going to be able to live an open and authentic life. It is such a stark discrepancy between who I was as a teenager and who I am now.

“I am really proud of the work we did, and I am humbled by the change that we seem to have affected in people’s lives and homes.”

A documentary that aired after the series came to an end demonstrated this impact clearly after the cast read a letter signed by 2,000 mothers of LGBTQ+ children, who thanked them for representing queer characters so well.

The letter read: “Your commitment to represent love and tolerance in your show is so important to families like ours. Your willingness to explore, inform and educate about LGBT+ people and their relationships in an entertaining but respectful and positive manner sets a tone that is often missing.”

The sitcom might make a return to our screens to offer that representation once again, with one of the show’s producers previously saying the Levys had considered a reboot.

“It’s something we know there’s demand and interest for. It’s something that I know Dan and Eugene are considering all the time, and I think it’s going to be a timing thing,” Andrew Barnsley told The Messenger.

