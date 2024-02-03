Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara is joining The Last of Us cast

Schitt’s Creek actress Catherine O’Hara is going to be a guest star on The Last Of Us season 2. As her Schitt’s Creek character might say: “If that’s not a cause for alcohol, I don’t know what is!”

Yes, that’s right: our beloved Moira Rose is going to get her fungus-zombie horror debut, following her iconic star turn in The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening. Caw!

(If you’re a The Last of Us fan who hasn’t seen Schitt’s Creek, be warned: we’re going to shoehorn as many references to the hit LGBTQ+ comedy as possible into this article).

So, who will Catherine O’Hara be playing in The Last of Us? Well, HBO is staying tight lipped about her casting at the moment, saying only that O’Hara will be guest starring in an “undisclosed role.”

In case you’ve been stuck in a small town motel with no TV for the last few years and aren’t familiar with the top-rated HBO show, The Last of Us takes place twenty years after modern civilisation has been destroyed, with Joel (Pedro Pascal) hired to smuggle Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of a quarantine zone.

It ends up being a brutal, heartbreaking journey, a bit like the time that David Rose (Dan Levy) steals Roland’s truck and goes missing from Schitt’s Creek for three days, and his parents and sister Alexis have to go and find him, only to discover him living on an Amish farm.

You may like to watch

David Rose would not be good at surviving a zombie apocalypse (CBC Television/Netflix)

Catherine O’Hara is the first guest star to be announced for The Last of Us season 2, but almost certainly won’t be the last. After all, the first season featured several high-profile additional cast members.

Parks and Recreation alum Nick Offerman featured, as did Storm Reid and Murray Bartlett. In fact the first season dominated the guest acting categories at the 75th Emmy Awards with seven nominations, with Reid and Offerman taking home the trophies. Guest roles in The Last of Us season 2 are said to have become incredibly sought after as a result.

Maybe O’Hara will be picking up an Emmy next year? After all, as Moira would say – “When one of us shines, all of us shine.”