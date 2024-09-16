Dua Lipa ticket prices revealed for her 2025 tour dates.

Dua Lipa ticket prices have been confirmed for her 2025 Radical Optimism Tour dates.

The singer recently announced world tour dates, with shows planned for Australia, Europe and North America.

She’ll headline arena and stadiums as part of the tour, kicking off on 20 March in Melbourne, with dates planned for Sydney and Auckland.

The European leg will stop off in the likes of Madrid, Paris, Hamburg, Amsterdam, Milan, Liverpool and the previously announced Wembley Stadium shows.

The US leg will begin on 1 September in Toronto, and will see the singer headline two nights each in Chicago, Atlanta, New York, Miami, Los Angeles and more.

It’s in support of her third studio album, Radical Optimism, which features singles “Training Season”, “Houdini” and “Illusion”.

You may like to watch

Ahead of Dua Lipa tickets going on sale this week, you can find out everything we know so far about ticket prices below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

What are the Dua Lipa ticket prices?

Ticket prices have been confirmed for some dates on the tour. These are the expected prices for the European leg of the tour:

🚨| Some prices for Radical Optimism Tour tickets in Europe. pic.twitter.com/qFCNRJ3bGO — Radical Optimism Tour (@DuaLipaROTour) September 12, 2024

It’s expected to be €80,00 plus fees for standing and €60,00 / €70,00 / €80,00 / €90,00 / €110,00 plus fees for seated.

Ticket prices for the singer’s Wembley Stadium shows were £98-£130 for standing and £64 / £85 / £130 / £155 for seated, and they’re expected to be similar for her show at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium.

While the North American tour date ticket prices are yet to be confirmed by Live Nation, but we’ll update this article once they’ve been announced.

You can find out everything you need to know about on-sale dates and times, including presale on PinkNews here.

The singer has a string of shows in late 2024 including a US festival date and a leg in Asia. These are her recently announced dates for 2025: