Pop superstar Dua Lipa has kicked off her Radical Optimism Tour just a few weeks ahead of her Glastonbury Festival headline slot, but fans are confused by the setlist.

One month after the release of her chart-topping third studio album Radical Optimism, the pop star, actress, and holiday advocate is back on the road again, with her latest tour beginning in Berlin, Germany last night (5 June).

While Lipa launched her set with a fiery performance of Radical Optimism single “Training Season”, flanked by a handful of beefy backing dancers, the track is just one of a few from the album to actually make the setlist.

Across 17 songs in the show, the 28-year-old Barbie star performs just five tracks from her latest album, including lead single “Houdini” and latest single “Illusion”.

It’s her second album, the Grammy and Brit award-winning Future Nostalgia, that gets most of the air time, with the LGBTQ+ ally singing seven of the record’s 11 tracks.

Though Future Nostalgia received higher critical praise than Radical Optimism, fans are a little perplexed by Lipa’s setlist choices, given the name of the tour.

You may like to watch

Specifically, fans are demanding the singer add Radical Optimism tracks “French Exit”, “Watcha Doing” and “End Of An Era” to the setlist with immediate effect.

7 songs from Future Nostalgia and 5 from radical optimism??? What was miss gworl thinking? https://t.co/mMH9R3SSCd — in my eras era (@zaraaritay) June 6, 2024

Not putting “end of an era” on the set list is criminal 😭 https://t.co/vBbRWEm5PN — 🇵🇸 (@martyps) June 5, 2024

“How is your tour called Radical Optimism and you perform five songs out of it,” one fan demanded, alongside a weeping emoji.

“Dua I’m so confused,” a second fan wrote. “Is this the Future Nostalgia tour with some Radical Optimism highlights??? Where is ‘Dance The Night’, ‘End Of An Era’, ‘Falling Forever’, ‘French Exit’??? Like what are we doing here girl?”

only five songs from radical optimism on the radical optimism summer tour 😭 https://t.co/EFHPyvso7h pic.twitter.com/yXSerLfStP — marco 💋 (@gtfomarco) June 6, 2024

releasing a new album and then going on a tour where you perform 35-minute sets of catalog material is honestly kind of a slay https://t.co/vhu66GWfkR — Daniel D'Addario (@DPD_) June 5, 2024

A third added: “Is the Radical Optimism Tour in the room with us…? Why are the best songs on the album not on the setlist??? ‘End Of An Era’ & ‘Watcha Doing’ I’m SO sorry.”

What’s the setlist for Dua Lipa’s 2024 Radical Optimism Tour?

Dua Lipa kicked off her Radical Optimism Tour on 5 June, performing songs from Radical Optimism, Future Nostalgia, and her self-titled debut album, Dua Lipa.

The tour features 17 songs, including her number one hits “One Kiss” and “Cold Heart” with Elton John.

Act I

• Training Season

• One Kiss

• Illusion

• Break My Heart

• Levitating

Act II

• These Walls

• Be The One

• Love Again

• Pretty Please

Act III



• Hallucinate

• New Rules

• Electricity

• Cold Heart

Act IV

• Happy For You

• Physical

• Don’t Start Now

• Houdini

How to get Dua Lipa tickets for her Radical Optimism Tour

Currently, Dua Lipa will take the Radical Optimism Tour on 21 dates across Europe, North America, and Asia between June and November 2024.

Tickets for her European shows are now available to buy from Viagogo and for her North American date at Austin City Limits Music Festival from Ticketmaster.

She will also play a one-off show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on 17 October. Ticket prices and more information is available now.

The pop star will headline Glastonbury Festival on Friday 28 June, playing the Pyramid Stage.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.