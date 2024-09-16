Mamma Mia! musical announces UK tour for 2025

The smash-hit musical Mamma Mia! is going back on tour across the UK in 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The show will embark on a brand new tour, with the first stops confirmed as Southampton, Bristol, Oxford and Edinburgh.

Fans can get their hands on Mamma Mia! tickets for the UK tour from 10am on 17 September via ATG Tickets.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will begin on 24 October at Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre and then head to Bristol’s Hippodrome.

Mamma Mia! will then head to Oxford’s New Theatre and the Edinburgh Playhouse, with more dates and venues to be confirmed.

You may like to watch

Earlier this year the show celebrated its 25th anniversary in the West End, becoming one of the longest-running musicals in history.

Since its premiere in 1999, the show has been seen by more than 70 million people worldwide and inspired two hugely successful feature films.

Meryl Streep, who stars in the first film, recently discussed a third film in an interview with Deadline.

The Oscar-winning actor said: “I don’t know how they’re going to do it. They have an idea. I haven’t heard it yet but it’s in [my diary] and I’m going to hear about it pretty soon.

“Of course, I want to do it. I think folks love it,” she added.

The musical, set on a Greek island features the iconic hits of ABBA including “Dancing Queen”, “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!”, “SOS”, “Take a Chance on Me” and many more.

Ahead of Mamma Mia! tickets going on sale you can find out everything you need to know below.

How do I get tickets?

They go on general sale at 10am on 17 September via ATG Tickets for Bristol, Oxford and Edinburgh.

While tickets for Southampton go on general sale at 10am on 2 October via the Mamma Mia website.

Ticket prices start from £13 plus booking fees.

A presale is currently taking place for ATG+ members. This is available for card members who are signed up and can access it now, if you’re not signed up you can join via the ATG Tickets website.