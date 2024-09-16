Teddy Swims announces 2025 UK and European arena tour dates

Teddy Swims has announced a headline UK and European tour for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will take his I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy Tour to arena venues across Europe.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9am local time on 20 September via ticketmaster.co.uk / ticketmaster.de / ticketmaster.fr.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Announcing the tour he said: “You know what time it is!! Europe & UK, we’re coming back and we’re hitting the biggest arenas this time!”.

The tour will begin on 11 February in Dusseldorf and head to the likes of Antwerp, Hamburg, Oslo, Stockholm and Amsterdam.

You may like to watch

Other dates on the tour include Copenhagen, Berlin, Paris, Dublin and Dübendorf.

The UK leg of the run features shows in Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester and London’s Wembley Arena.

It’ll be in support of his debut album, I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 1), which features singles includign number one hit “Lose Control” and “The Door”.

He’s currently in the midst of the North American leg of the tour, which takes place across September and October.

He will then head to Europe in November for three intimate shows in Paris, Basel and London, at the Eventim Apollo, before returning in early 2025 for his biggest shows to date.

You can check out how to get Teddy Swims tickets and his full European tour schedule below.

How do I get Teddy Swims tickets?

They go on general sale at 9am local time on 20 September via ticketmaster.co.uk / ticketmaster.de / ticketmaster.fr.

Fans can get their hands on presale tickets from 9am local time on 18 September. You can sign up at teddyswims.com and you’ll be emailed details on how to access tickets early.

For other presales taking place, including venue presales, you can check your local listing below.