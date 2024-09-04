Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has shared a beautiful on-stage moment with a trans fan.

The “A Sky Full Of Stars” singer was performing on the band’s third night in Dublin, Ireland when he invited trans fan James to join the band on stage.

Martin spotted James’ sign which read: “Trans fan. Coldplay saved my life. It’s my dream to come on stage.”

He then brought him up on stage where the pair had an adorable exchange.

“It’s the first time someone has ever brought us a sign like this,” Martin said.

Special moment this evening for this young lad from Cornwall – wishing you only good things 🏳️‍⚧️💖@coldplay #ColdplayDublin pic.twitter.com/8cmt6eOG9H — Hilda McEvoy (She/Her/Hers) (@HildaMcevoy) September 1, 2024

“So I’m going to say thank you for giving us this honour.”

Face to face, James got to tell Martin how much his music meant to him and that he’d saved his life.

The singer replied: “You saved my life, it’s the same. It works both ways, I’m afraid. We need you as much as you need us.”

Per James’ request, the band then performed the 2014 track “Magic”.

Coldplay are currently on their Music of the Spheres World Tour which is running until November 2024 and now moving on to the Australian leg.

The day after the Dublin concert, James’ sister posted about the experience on X: “This is my brother, James, he got taken on stage at the Coldplay show last night in Dublin, with the trans sign”

“If anyone has any videos/pictures of his incredible and well deserved moment we’d love them! Thank you so much.”

Chris Martin calls a trans man on stage at a @coldplay concert and reads out his sign: “Trans Fan. Coldplay saved my life.”



…and a stadium full of people get all the feels and go wild in support!

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️💕💕💕#ColdplaySaysTransRights https://t.co/sVe0myg8qM — Protect Trans Kids🏳️‍⚧️✊🏻💕 (@mimmymum) September 4, 2024

Quoting the post, the Protect Trans Kids account wrote: “Chris Martin calls a trans man on stage at a [Coldplay] concert and reads out his sign: “Trans Fan. Coldplay saved my life.”

“…and a stadium full of people get all the feels and go wild in support!”

This isn’t the first time Martin and his band – made up of Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion – have proven themselves to be LGBTQ+ allies.

Earlier this year, Martin was praised for waving the LGBTQ+ Pride flag during the headline performance at BBC’s Radio 1 Big Weekend in Luton.

During his performance of “People of the Pride”, Martin draped himself in a rainbow Pride flag and sang through the fabric.

Many have adopted “People of the Pride” as an LGBTQ+ anthem because of its lyricism surrounding the freedom to love: “We’ll all be free to fall in love with who we want.”