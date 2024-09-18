Chase & Status announce 2025 UK arena tour dates.

Chase & Status have announced details of a headline UK arena tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The duo – Saul Milton and Will Kennard – will headline eight shows across the UK in spring 2025.

Fans can get their hands on Chase & Status tickets from 10am on 26 September via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will begin on 29 April in Glasgow and head to Manchester, Birmingham, London, Nottingham, Cardiff, Plymouth and Bournemouth.

They announced the tour with the help of actor, Jason Statham, in a nod to their similar-sounding names.

“The music insists, this ain’t guesswork,” the star said in the clip.

“You don’t know us – you feel us. Don’t be thinking this is logical – don’t be thinking at all. Between your heartbeat and the drumbeat, purpose lies. Where you lose yourself is where you find us.”

He added: “This is Chase & Status live. Oh, I’m sorry. Did you have other plans?”

It follows up the release of their track “Backbone” with Stormzy, which reached number one on the UK Singles Chart, becoming their first to do so.

Last year the duo released hits “Disconnect” with Becky Hill and “Baddadan”, both of which reached the top 10 and were lifted from album, 2 Ruff, Vol. 1.

Ahead of Chase & Status tickets going on sale, you can find out all the details below.

How do I get Chase & Status tickets?

They go on general sale at 10am on 26 September via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

An artist presale takes place from 10am on 24 September, and fans can sign up via their official website here. Just choose your preferred date to sign up and you’ll be emailed details on how to access tickets early.

For other presales taking place you can check out your local listing below.

What are the ticket prices?

It’s been confirmed that standing tickets are priced between £59.40-£66.55, while seated tickets range between £41.50-£68.75.

29 April – OVO Hydro, Glasgow – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

1 May – Co-op Live, Manchester – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

2 May – Utilita Arena, Birmingham – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

3 May – The O2, London – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

5 May – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

6 May – Utilita Arena, Cardiff – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

7 May – Plymouth Pavilions, Plymouth – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

8 May – International Centre, Bournemouth – Ticketmaster / See Tickets