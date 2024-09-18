Zayn announces first ever solo tour dates for 2024

Zayn has announced details of his first ever headline solo tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will embark on the Stairway To The Sky Tour in late 2024, stopping at 11 intimate venues.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 11am local time on 21 September via ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

Announcing the tour, he said: “Appreciate your patience, love, and support. Can’t wait to enjoy great music together. This time I really mean soon.”

The 11-date run begins in San Francisco on 23 October and then heads to Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Washington an New York.

The UK leg of the tour will start in Edinburgh on 20 November and head to Leeds, Manchester, London and Newcastle, with a hometown show on 29 November in Wolverhampton.

It’ll be in support of his fourth studio album, Room Under The Stairs, which was released back in May.

The LP features singles including “What I Am”, “Alienated” and “Stardust” and reached the top five on the UK Albums Chart.

The tour promises that fans “can expect to hear the new record along with fan favorites never before performed live”.

Ahead of Zayn tickets going on sale for his upcoming intimate tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How do I get Zayn tickets for his Stairway To The Sky Tour?

Tickets go on general sale at 11am local time on 21 September via ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk

The first presale that takes place is the ZAYN VIP Key Presale, from 9am local time on 19 September. This is available to fans signed up and you can find out more via his official website at inzayn.com.

A fan presale then takes place from 11am local time on 19 September and fans can sign up via his website. Choose your preferred date and you’ll be emailed details on how to access it.

Plus, in the UK an O2 Priority sale takes place from 11am on 19 September. This is available via the O2 app or priority.o2.co.uk.

23 October – San Francisco, CA, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – tickets

25 October – Las Vegas, CA, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – tickets

27 October – Los Angeles, CA, Shrine Expo Hall – tickets

30 October – Washington, DC, The Anthem – tickets

2 November – New York, NY, Hammerstein Ballroom – tickets

20 November – Edinburgh, O2 Academy – tickets

23 November – Leeds, O2 Academy – tickets

24 November – Manchester, O2 Apollo – tickets

26 November – London, Eventim Apollo – tickets

29 November – Wolverhampton, The Halls – tickets

3 December – Newcastle, O2 City Hall – tickets