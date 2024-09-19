Trans model found dead in Georgia’s capital Tbilisi

A transgender woman has been killed in the former Soviet republic of Georgia just hours after the country’s parliament approved a wide-ranging anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

Model and Instagram influencer Kesaria Abramidze was found dead at her home in the Didi Dighomi district of the capital, Tbilisi, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Wednesday (18 September).

Abramidze, 37, was found with a number of stab wounds, and investigation is underway.

In the early hours of Thursday (19 September), a man was arrested at Kutaisi International airport, in connection with the death.

The suspect, 26-year-old Beka Jaiani, is alleged to have had an argument with Abramidze. Surveillance footage shared by local news outlets appears to show him leaving the building where the model lived, on the evening of her death.

A “premeditated homicide” investigation was originally launched, but was quickly changed to “premeditated homicide under aggravating circumstances”.

Abramidze was best-known for finishing fifth in Miss Trans Star International 2018, winning the popularity award.

She became a figurehead for trans representation in Georgia and eventually became the face of a hair extension brand. Her death was mourned by fans and supporters, who took to her Instagram to commemorate her life.

Her death came just a day after Georgian lawmakers passed a bill which would give local authorities the right to ban Pride events and flags. The legislation also seeks to outlaw gender-affirming care and LGBTQ+ people’s right to adopt, as well as nullifying same-sex marriages performed on Georgian territory.

Opponents described it as “the most terrible thing to happen to the LGBT community in Georgia”.

The country’s president, Salome Zourabichvili, is a vocal opponent of the bill and vowed to block its passage into law. However, the ruling party, Georgian Dream, is believed to have enough seats in parliament to override her veto.

“The only way we can survive in this country and have any progress on LGBT rights is for us to go in great numbers to the elections and vote for change,” Tamara Jakeli, the director of Tbilisi Pride, told Reuters.

“We will most likely have to shut down. There is no way for us to continue functioning.”